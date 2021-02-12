The 7 Best Lap Desks for Working from the Couch

If you’re working from home a lot these days, having a usable workspace is crucial. Thankfully, using one of these lap desks can make any area an optimal place to work from home. Whether you plan on working from your bed, need more height at your kitchen table, or want to game from the couch, a lap desk can help you stay productive and comfortable.

What to Look for in a Lap Desk?

There are several factors that go into making a lap desk a good one. Obviously, you can use a book or use any flat surface, but that’s not comfortable or ideal. Instead, you want something with proper ergonomics and a few key features to ensure the best experience. Here’s what to expect from our list below.

Proper ergonomics: Having the right ergonomics is important especially for those working long hours. Our list has lap desks offering good ergonomics with wrist pads, plenty of adjustability to prevent strain, and cushions on the bottom as well.

Having the right ergonomics is important especially for those working long hours. Our list has lap desks offering good ergonomics with wrist pads, plenty of adjustability to prevent strain, and cushions on the bottom as well. Extra features: There are a few features you’ll definitely want from any lap desk. Some of those include a mouse pad, built-in USB lighting, cup holders, or even a fan to cool that gaming laptop.

There are a few features you’ll definitely want from any lap desk. Some of those include a mouse pad, built-in USB lighting, cup holders, or even a fan to cool that gaming laptop. Stylish & portable: And finally, you want something somewhat stylish, rather than just a boring lap desk. Our choices have nice wood tops, premium materials, one is made from bamboo. Some of the smaller options have a built-in handle for portability, too.

Best Overall: LapGear Office Pro

When you have a busy work week ahead of you, the LapGear Office Pro will save you some headache. While you have plenty of lap desk choices, this one is overall the best value, as it has all the essentials. Features include a wrist rest, mouse pad, phone holder, a textured surface so your laptop doesn’t slide, and extra padding on the bottom, too. That way, you can comfortably sit this desk on your lap and work for hours. It can hold up to 15.6-inch laptops, and the built-in handle is a nice bonus for taking it from room to room, too.

Also Great: TaoTronics Lap Desk

The TaoTronics lap desk comes from a brand we know well and happens to have a ton of great reviews on Amazon. It has a nice brushed metal finish with retractable legs so it’s easy to transport. When in use it’s height adjustable, with five elevations levels to fit your needs, making this a great choice for a simple standing desk converter. Then, there’s a lovely wood finish on top with laptop “fix clips” to hold your device safely in place.

Most Adjustable Lap Desks: NnewVante and HUANUO

The NnewVante Bamboo lap desk is extremely adjustable, making it a great option for anyone and everyone. You can adjust the feet to different heights or lay it flat, and a top tray that’s adjustable to several different angles. We also really like the side drawer for storage and organization.

Another solid option for those needing a lap desk with adjustable legs is this one from HUANUO. And while it’s not as durable as the Bamboo model above, it makes up for it by being highly adjustable. The feet can twist forward or back to get any angle possible, and the moveable mousepad works on the right side or for lefties. And finally, this lap desk has USB-powered fans to cool your laptop during intense gaming sessions.

Best on a Budget: Mind Reader Lap Desk

Our budget pick goes out to the Mind Reader lap desk, which proves that the price isn’t everything. This desk has it all—cushions on the bottom to keep it comfy, eight different leg positions for the perfect height or angle, and it’s affordable. It’s only 15-inches wide though, so don’t expect to use a mouse and make sure your laptop will fit.

Best for Kids: Surf Portable

With distance learning and homeschool, your child likely needs a great place to do homework. The Kids Surf Portable lap desk is a great place for parents to start. This single-piece plastic chair and desk 2-in-1 are perfect for sitting on the floor, in bed, or on the couch all while providing a sturdy working surface to draw, write, or read. The Surf lap desk is big enough that teens can use it, and with 12 colors to choose from, there’s something for everyone.

Best for Tablets: Sofia + Sam

Next, we wanted to recommend a great option that works well with phones and tablets. If you’re looking for style and comfort try the Sofia + Sam desk. You’ll love the memory foam padding on the top and bottom, not to mention the stylish wood finish. We also really like the slide-out side table for a mouse that doubles as a phone stand. And finally, this comes with an optional USB light for those late-night study sessions .