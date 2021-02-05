Google terminated its old Play Music service in December 2020, solidifying its commitment to the new YouTube Music platform. But aren’t you forgetting something? Play Music still contains all the files that you uploaded to it, along with songs you purchased from the platform, playlists, and other account data. Now’s your last change to export this data from Play Music before Google deletes everything.

The export tool provided by Google allows you to download all of your Play Music files and data in one handy package. You can also use the export tool to transfer your account, uploaded music, playlists, and user data to YouTube Music.

Google initially planned to delete all Play Music data in 2020, but the company pushed the deadline back to the end of February 2021 to accommodate for procrastinators like you and me. Even if you’re long past your Play Music phase and don’t mind losing years of data, you should probably export this information for archival purposes. Who knows, it may come in handy years from now when people look back at Play Music, a streaming service that was far ahead of its time when it launched in 2011.