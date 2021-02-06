X
PSA: After Nearly a Year, Name Brand Webcams Are Back in Stock

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
The Logitech C615, a $70 webcam that's actually in stock!
Logitech

The great webcam shortage of 2020 is finally coming to a close. Webcams from name-brands like Logitech, Aukey, and Razer are now available on Amazon, including some budget options in the $25 to $75 range. If you’ve spent the last 10 months using a DSLR or Xbox Kinect for your video meetings, now’s the time to upgrade to an actual webcam.

Webcams went out of stock shortly after COVID-19’s arrival in America and Europe, largely thanks to the virus’s impact on manufacturing and the sudden shift to remote work and school. Sales of webcams and other office-related tech increased by well over 60% in 2020, and while webcams will remain a hot item for the foreseeable future, they won’t be as difficult to find as they were last year.

You can now find a variety of webcams from Logitech, Aukey, Razer, and other brands on Amazon. Webcams are also widely available through manufacturer’s websites and retailers like Best Buy. If you have an old webcam that you’re planning to replace, consider selling it on eBay so someone else can do their telework without paying full price for a webcam.

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Recently Popular