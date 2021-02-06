A Hand-Built, Original Apple 1 Computer Is Yours for Just 1.5 Million Dollars

If you have an enormous amount of money burning a hole in your pocket, and a desire to own a piece of personal computing history, head on over to eBay. There an anonymous seller has posted an original Apple 1 computer, built by Steves Jobs and Wozniak in 1976. It’s in fantastic condition, and even comes with a period-accurate Sony monitor.

The buy-it-now price is a mere $1.5 million American. For that price, you get a machine that’s been verified as authentic by experts, and which apparently still works with the original power supply and unmodified mainboard, “no modifications or repairs.” According to the seller, they acquired it from the original owner in 1978 while operating a computer store in Montreal. According to the registry, it’s the 79th computer that the fledgling company built.

The original Apple 1 had a one megahertz processor from MOS Technology, 4 kilobytes of memory (expandable up to 48), and 456 kilobytes of storage. For a little perspective: 456kb isn’t enough to store the image at the top of this article. The computers were shipped in wooden plyboard cases hand-cut to purpose, with an old-fashioned rocker toggle switch functioning as a power button. Only a few dozen Apple 1 PCs are known to still exist; functioning computers typically go for between $300,000 and $900,000 on the collector’s market, so this one’s well above premium.

Source: eBay via IGN