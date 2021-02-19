The Best Rental-Friendly Smart Home Products

Smart home products can range from super fun to incredibly useful. The problem is, a lot of them require drilling holes or wiring cables to work—probably not something you can do if you’re renting your current home. But no need to fear, as there are plenty of ways to make your home smarter that won’t tick off your landlord.

Table of Contents

A Smart Speaker

Smart speakers are unobtrusive in every way—they’re small and just require a single power cord. On top of that simplicity, they’re extremely helpful because you can call out to them for everything from checking the weather to managing other smart devices. The smart assistant is the cornerstone for most smart homes, so it’s a great place to start.

Amazon Echo Dot: The original Echo showed off what a smart speaker could be, and even on the fourth generation of the smaller “Dot” version of the device, it’s still as great as ever. The new orb design makes way for a light-up bar so that it easier to tell when Alexa is listening, some volume controls, and a button to disable the microphone entirely. Utilizing Amazon Alexa—Amazon’s voice assistant—you can deeply customize and automate your various smart home devices using routines, which allows you to use complex voice commands either created by Amazon or yourself. Alexa is also a widely supported voice assistant among many smart home ecosystems, so finding products, whether they’re from Amazon itself or other companies, to integrate into your system is pretty easy. If you want to maximize automation in your home between a lot of different smart home products, the Echo Dot is the smart speaker for you.

A Smart Display

Smart displays are the perfect central hub that any smart home needs. While smart speakers are useful for quick commands, displays allow you to manage your other smart devices with the screen and voice commands, among other useful features.

Google Nest Hub: When it comes to getting a central hub for all your favorite Google Assistant devices, there’s no better option than the Nest Hub. Access the Assistant itself, control your connected smart gadgets, and even view various things with the display like the weather, recipes, photos, and Netflix. It’s a great all-around smart hub that is particularly excellent if it’s surrounded by other Nest products. There’s also the more expensive Nest Hub Max, which has a larger screen (10 inches as opposed to the normal Hub’s 7) and a camera for video calls over Google Duo.

Shine Bright: Smart Bulbs

Why shouldn’t your lights be smarter? These bulbs allow you to automate turn-off/on times, adjust brightness, and maybe even choose the color.

Wyze Bulbs: These are the quintessential smart bulbs—they’re relatively cheap and come with all the features you need with zero fluff. You can schedule times for lights to go on and off and adjust brightness levels through the Wyze app (Android/iOS), or voice assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Wyze is also releasing colored versions of these bulbs fairly soon, and if you preorder them now you’ll get a discounted price.

A Smarter Dryer: SmartDry

Do you hate needing to check on your dryer to see if the clothes are done? Well no need for that anymore, because SmartDry will notify you once your dryer is done, and it’s super easy to install. Of course, this product is only for rentals that have personal dryers, so if you rely on a shared laundromat it’s out of the question due to the installation requirements. You can configure the app to notify you how much time is left on the cycle as well, and even if the clothes are getting too hot. There’s also some compatibility with Amazon Alexa (and some limited functionality with Google Assistant speakers), so you can ask your voice assistant if the clothes are dry yet, instead of checking the app.

Stay Dry: Moen Flo

Flooding is a major concern for any home, but there are ways to take preventative action. With a simple water detector, like this one from Moen, you can rest easy at night and leave for the day knowing you’ll be alerted if anything goes awry. Just mount it to the wall and it will notify you through the Moen app (Android/iOS) if it detects abnormal moisture or humidity, along with flashing lights and an alarm from the device itself. It’s an unobtrusive device that eases a lot of worries while also aiding you in preventing major damage to your home. The included “Leak Sensing” cable is also great for detecting damage in hard-to-reach spots.

Lock It Up: August Smart Lock

Smart locks are a great convenience boost; you no longer need to worry about whether or not you remembered your keys, because your phone can do it all for you. Problem is, most smart locks require replacing the entire lock—but not August’s. The August Smart Lock goes over your existing deadbolt instead of replacing it, so you won’t even be able to tell the difference from the outside.

Whether you want to send digital keys to friends and family, or even have your door unlock automatically once you’re within range, the August Smart Lock lets you do it all without a messy install. You can manage the lock through the August app (Android/iOS) as well as voice assistants including Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant.

Stay Secure: Smart Security Systems

Unwelcome visitors are never a good thing, so let’s lock up that home of yours with either of these great security systems.

Ring Security System: The Ring Security System will alert you to intruders with its wide range of motion sensors that can be attached to doors, windows, or inside of rooms. You can arm and disarm the system using the included keypad and receive notifications (along with configuring the security system) through the Ring app (Android/iOS). While not included with the base security package we’ve linked to here, Ring also has flood detectors, fire alarms, and a panic button for calling emergency services available as well, and they can all integrate into the security system.

Keep Watch: Smart Cameras

Watching over your home is important, and these security cameras bring smart features without requiring special wiring.

Wyze Cam V2: The Wyze Cam V2 is an inexpensive solution to home monitoring with plenty of features to ensure it still does its job well. It records in 1080p, can detect motion, features night vision, and can be angled any way you need it. If you’re already invested in the Wyze ecosystem this is a no-brainer, but even if you’re not, the low price tag and great features make the Wyze Cam V2 a fantastic pick-up for almost anyone. There’s also the excellent Wyze Cam V3 that offers higher frame rates and can be put outdoors, but you might have to wait on it due to global resource shortages—it’s frequently out of stock, and even when it’s in stock, it requires a Cam Plus subscription (which costs $1.25 per month per camera and adds in some additional detection features) to purchase.

While living in a rental may limit you, it by no means stops you from having a smarter home. Whether it’s just sticking a few speakers throughout the home, or decking out your entrances with motion sensors, you’re sure to benefit from a few smart upgrades in your life.