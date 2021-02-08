X
Popular Searches

Target and Amazon Have B2G1 on Games, Books, Movies, and Toys Today

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
Cyberpunk 2077 video game, Jenga tabletop game, The Great Gatsby book on black background
Suzanne Humphries

Feeling bored? Don’t fret. Both Target and Amazon are running “buy two get one free” promotions on movies, video games, books, music, and board games. The deals are a terrific way to get some new entertainment—think NBA 2K21, Cards Against Humanity, Cyberpunk 2077, Star Wars: Squadrons, and more—all while saving a few bucks.

Target’s sale is focused on video games for Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo consoles. While it may not have deals on every single brand new AAA title, you’ll still find some great games like Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Madden NFL 21, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, Mafia: Definitive Edition, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition, Spyro: Reignited Trilogy, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War among others.

Deal Alert

Buy 2, Get 1 Free Video Games

Mix and match video game titles in this B2G1 sale from Target.

Shop Now

Amazon’s sale is a little more robust, offering other mediums beyond video games (though it is offering up titles like Just Dance 2021, Katamari Damacy Reroll, and Ori and the Will of the Wisps). Tabletop game enthusiasts can snag games like Cards Against Humanity, Connect 4, Jenga, Guess Who?, Monopoly, Catan, Scrabble, Exploding Kittens, and Sorry to round out their board game collection.

The same sale is also offering plenty of good books for avid readers across a variety of genres (including books for kids). Available titles include S.E. Hinton’s The Outsiders, E. Lockhart’s We Were Liars, Michelle Obama’s Becoming, Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Between the World and Me, Dr. Seuss’ Happy Birthday to You!, and Brit Bennett’s The Vanishing Half.

Movie buffs have a good selection at their fingertips, with choices like The Wolf of Wall Street, the Twilight saga, Home, The Godfather 3-Movie Collection, Frozen, and Avengers: Infinity War. Amazon’s sale has a decent variety of music, and toys available, as well, and there are plenty of options for kids and adults alike, as well as for families.

Buy on Amazon
READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is a freelance writer for Review Geek. She has over six years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Engineer SS-02 Solder Sucker
223 people were interested in this!

SHEROX 3.5" Car HUD Head Up Display with OBD2/EUOBD Interface Plug & Play Vehicle Speed KM/h MPH, OverSpeed Warning, Water Temperature, Battery Voltage, Mileage Measurement
211 people were interested in this!

Pre-Moistened Lens Wipes ALIBEISS Screen Wipes for Glasses, Camera,Tablets, Smartphone, Screens and Other Delicate Surfaces,Pack of 100
184 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
141 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
87 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
85 people were interested in this!

Panasonic BK-3HCCA4BA eneloop pro AA High Capacity Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries, 4 Pack, Black
80 people were interested in this!

OBD2 Scanner & WiFi Car Code Reader – Clears Check Engine Lights Instantly – Diagnose 3000 Car Codes - Wireless Car Diagnostic Scanner – Auto Scanner for 1996+ Vehicles (iOS & Android Devices Only)
75 people were interested in this!

HUANUO Single Monitor Stand - Gas Spring Single Arm Monitor Desk Mount Fit 17 to 32 inch Screens, Height Adjustable VESA Bracket with Clamp, Grommet Mounting Base, Hold up to 19.8lbs
67 people were interested in this!

Panasonic K-KJ17KHCA4A Advanced Individual Cell Battery Charger Pack with 4 AA eneloop pro High Capacity Ni-MH Rechargeable Batteries,Black,4-Pack
64 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular