Target and Amazon Have B2G1 on Games, Books, Movies, and Toys Today

Feeling bored? Don’t fret. Both Target and Amazon are running “buy two get one free” promotions on movies, video games, books, music, and board games. The deals are a terrific way to get some new entertainment—think NBA 2K21, Cards Against Humanity, Cyberpunk 2077, Star Wars: Squadrons, and more—all while saving a few bucks.

Target’s sale is focused on video games for Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo consoles. While it may not have deals on every single brand new AAA title, you’ll still find some great games like Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Madden NFL 21, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, Mafia: Definitive Edition, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition, Spyro: Reignited Trilogy, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War among others.

Amazon’s sale is a little more robust, offering other mediums beyond video games (though it is offering up titles like Just Dance 2021, Katamari Damacy Reroll, and Ori and the Will of the Wisps). Tabletop game enthusiasts can snag games like Cards Against Humanity, Connect 4, Jenga, Guess Who?, Monopoly, Catan, Scrabble, Exploding Kittens, and Sorry to round out their board game collection.

The same sale is also offering plenty of good books for avid readers across a variety of genres (including books for kids). Available titles include S.E. Hinton’s The Outsiders, E. Lockhart’s We Were Liars, Michelle Obama’s Becoming, Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Between the World and Me, Dr. Seuss’ Happy Birthday to You!, and Brit Bennett’s The Vanishing Half.

Movie buffs have a good selection at their fingertips, with choices like The Wolf of Wall Street, the Twilight saga, Home, The Godfather 3-Movie Collection, Frozen, and Avengers: Infinity War. Amazon’s sale has a decent variety of music, and toys available, as well, and there are plenty of options for kids and adults alike, as well as for families.