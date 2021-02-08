X
Popular Searches

The SpeedTest App Now Tells You How Much Your Video Streaming Sucks

Michael Crider @MichaelCrider
| 1 min read

Speedtest video test result

Ooka’s SpeedTest.net is the go-to measure for network speed. But pure speed expressed in megabits (or kilobits, you poor dears) per second is hard to translate into more conventional applications, like how good your streaming video will be. An update to the iOS version of the app, released today, will do just that.

The new interface for the app has three tabs on the bottom: the primary tab with a classic speed test on the left, a free “VPN” (basically an ad for Vanish) on the right, and “Video” in the middle. Run the video test and the app will play a sample video animation, testing its bitrate and quality on your network connection. After thirty seconds or so, it’ll give you an indication of the maximum quality of video you can stream.

On my home internet (which AT&T says is up to 300mbps), SpeedTest says I can handle 4K video streaming. When I tether to my phone and tested it on an LTE connection, running at about a tenth of that speed, it says I can expect 1080p video at best. Which seems about right. Both include examples of the best devices to watch said video on.

The update is live on iOS right now, and Ookla says it’s coming to more platforms “soon.”

Source: Ookla via The Verge

READ NEXT
Michael Crider Michael Crider
Michael Crider has been writing about computers, phones, video games, and general nerdy things on the internet for ten years. He’s never happier than when he’s tinkering with his home-built desktop or soldering a new keyboard. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Engineer SS-02 Solder Sucker
220 people were interested in this!

SHEROX 3.5" Car HUD Head Up Display with OBD2/EUOBD Interface Plug & Play Vehicle Speed KM/h MPH, OverSpeed Warning, Water Temperature, Battery Voltage, Mileage Measurement
206 people were interested in this!

Pre-Moistened Lens Wipes ALIBEISS Screen Wipes for Glasses, Camera,Tablets, Smartphone, Screens and Other Delicate Surfaces,Pack of 100
193 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
142 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
87 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
85 people were interested in this!

Panasonic BK-3HCCA4BA eneloop pro AA High Capacity Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries, 4 Pack, Black
80 people were interested in this!

OBD2 Scanner & WiFi Car Code Reader – Clears Check Engine Lights Instantly – Diagnose 3000 Car Codes - Wireless Car Diagnostic Scanner – Auto Scanner for 1996+ Vehicles (iOS & Android Devices Only)
74 people were interested in this!

HUANUO Single Monitor Stand - Gas Spring Single Arm Monitor Desk Mount Fit 17 to 32 inch Screens, Height Adjustable VESA Bracket with Clamp, Grommet Mounting Base, Hold up to 19.8lbs
67 people were interested in this!

Panasonic K-KJ17KHCA4A Advanced Individual Cell Battery Charger Pack with 4 AA eneloop pro High Capacity Ni-MH Rechargeable Batteries,Black,4-Pack
61 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular