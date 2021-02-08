X
Fitbit Adds Blood Glucose Tracking on Android and iOS

Four iPhones showing blood glucose levels in the Fitbit app.
Fitbit

Fitbit has come a long way since its early step tracking days. Now you can track an array of health data from sleep and exercise to your blood oxygen level. Now the company is rolling out an update to its app that adds blood glucose tracking, though you’ll need to either log the information or pair up a tracker.

In case you missed it, Google recently completed its purchase of Fitbit. The addition of blood glucose tracking may have come out of that new arrangement, as developers could write blood glucose data to Google Fit through APIs. Similarly, Apple Health supports blood glucose tracking.

But don’t confuse this for an on-device feature, like SP02 tracking. You’ll need to either log the data manually or pair a OneTouch Reveal app from LifeScan with Fitbit. Support for other meters and apps is coming soon.

The idea is mostly to keep all your heath information in one place, so you don’t have to hop between apps to see all of your data. And Fitbit hopes having the data aggregated will help you see trends.

Fitbit Premium users will also see “how often their glucose levels fall within their target range over a 30 day period, along with correlations between when they take a reading and their levels as well trends in this data.”

The update is rolling out now for iOS and Android users in the United States.

Source: Fitbit via 9to5Google

