X
Popular Searches

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Game Developer Hacked and Blackmailed, Irony Lost on No One

Michael Crider @MichaelCrider
| 1 min read

Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most anticipated game launches of the last few years, and also one of the most tumultuous. In addition to huge technical problems and consumer blowback, the game’s developer CDProjekt Red has announced that it’s been the victim of a ransomware attack. The hackers are threatening to release the source code for Cyberpunk and other games.

CDPR publicly posted the hackers’ demands, saying that the company will not pay the demanded ransom and is cooperating with investigating authorities. In addition to claiming that they have captured source code for Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher III, and Gwent, the hackers claim that they have “documents relating to accounting, administration, legal, HR, investor relations and more.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is set in a dystopian future, where people regularly augment their bodies with hardware and software, and information (and the accessing thereof) is power. It’s also a world where massive corporations protect deadly secrets with labyrinthian data security protocols. So, yeah, this situation is kind of weird.

CDPR says that the hack is legitimate, but has not confirmed what’s been taken. The company claims that as far as it can tell, no customer data (such as login IDs, passwords, or credit card numbers) was taken, and that it can restore all of its stolen data via standard backups. It has no intention of contacting the hackers or paying a ransom, which means that potentially lucrative game code and embarrassing internal documents may be made public soon. CDPR’s custom-tuned REDengine, which powers Cyberpunk and The Witcher, would be crammed full of proprietary technology.

Based on what little information is available, it’s hard to tell if CDPR’s data security practices are lacking, or if it was specifically targeted after the very public events surrounding the Cyberpunk launch. CDPR’s developer forum was hacked in 2017, and a previous version of the Cyberpunk game included a critical security bug that theoretically allowed modded games to be infected with malicious code.

Source: Forbes

READ NEXT
Michael Crider Michael Crider
Michael Crider has been writing about computers, phones, video games, and general nerdy things on the internet for ten years. He’s never happier than when he’s tinkering with his home-built desktop or soldering a new keyboard. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Pre-Moistened Lens Wipes ALIBEISS Screen Wipes for Glasses, Camera,Tablets, Smartphone, Screens and Other Delicate Surfaces,Pack of 100
346 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
150 people were interested in this!

SHEROX 3.5" Car HUD Head Up Display with OBD2/EUOBD Interface Plug & Play Vehicle Speed KM/h MPH, OverSpeed Warning, Water Temperature, Battery Voltage, Mileage Measurement
127 people were interested in this!

Engineer SS-02 Solder Sucker
100 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
86 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
85 people were interested in this!

Panasonic BK-3HCCA4BA eneloop pro AA High Capacity Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries, 4 Pack, Black
85 people were interested in this!

Panasonic K-KJ17KHCA4A Advanced Individual Cell Battery Charger Pack with 4 AA eneloop pro High Capacity Ni-MH Rechargeable Batteries,Black,4-Pack
69 people were interested in this!

Smirk & Dagger The Menace Among Us
58 people were interested in this!

Honeywell HCM350B Germ Free Cool Mist Humidifier Black
57 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular