Amazon Has a Bunch of Deals on Fire and Echo Devices for Valentine’s Day

Talk about a good deal! Amazon is running a sale on a bunch of its Fire, Echo, and Alexa devices, from tablets and TVs to Echo Frames and Wi-Fi system hardware. Naturally, this is a great time to pick up a few new gadgets, especially since the deal will allow you to save a few bucks along the way.

The deal includes Echo Show devices, which start at $59.99 and are the perfect way to take video calls, manage your connected smart home devices, and view your digital photos. It’s also featuring the Fire 7 and Fire 8 HD tablets, starting at just $40, which are basic tablets that are perfect for reading ebooks, scrolling through social media, and streaming Netflix. Or if you’re only into reading and don’t need to bother with other apps, check out the deals on Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite devices, which start at $64.99.

Amazon is also hosting deals on various Toshiba and Insignia TVs, starting at just $99.99 (wow!). The TVs range from small 24-inch models up to the 70-inch Fire TV Edition smart TVs. If you’re good on gadgets and are looking to buy or upgrade your smart home setup, there are also deals on security cameras, alarm kits, Wi-Fi equipment, and smart lighting. Or, you can show off how you cool you are with the Amazon Echo Frames and Echo clocks.