X
Popular Searches

Amazon Has a Bunch of Deals on Fire and Echo Devices for Valentine’s Day

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
Amazon Fire 7, Echo Frames, and Insignia TV on wood pallet background
Suzanne Humphries, marekuliasz/Shutterstock.com

Talk about a good deal! Amazon is running a sale on a bunch of its Fire, Echo, and Alexa devices, from tablets and TVs to Echo Frames and Wi-Fi system hardware. Naturally, this is a great time to pick up a few new gadgets, especially since the deal will allow you to save a few bucks along the way.

The deal includes Echo Show devices, which start at $59.99 and are the perfect way to take video calls, manage your connected smart home devices, and view your digital photos. It’s also featuring the Fire 7 and Fire 8 HD tablets, starting at just $40, which are basic tablets that are perfect for reading ebooks, scrolling through social media, and streaming Netflix. Or if you’re only into reading and don’t need to bother with other apps, check out the deals on Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite devices, which start at $64.99.

Amazon is also hosting deals on various Toshiba and Insignia TVs, starting at just $99.99 (wow!). The TVs range from small 24-inch models up to the 70-inch Fire TV Edition smart TVs. If you’re good on gadgets and are looking to buy or upgrade your smart home setup, there are also deals on security cameras, alarm kits, Wi-Fi equipment, and smart lighting. Or, you can show off how you cool you are with the Amazon Echo Frames and Echo clocks.

Buy on Amazon
READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is a freelance writer for Review Geek. She has over six years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Pre-Moistened Lens Wipes ALIBEISS Screen Wipes for Glasses, Camera,Tablets, Smartphone, Screens and Other Delicate Surfaces,Pack of 100
366 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
136 people were interested in this!

SHEROX 3.5" Car HUD Head Up Display with OBD2/EUOBD Interface Plug & Play Vehicle Speed KM/h MPH, OverSpeed Warning, Water Temperature, Battery Voltage, Mileage Measurement
109 people were interested in this!

Panasonic BK-3HCCA4BA eneloop pro AA High Capacity Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries, 4 Pack, Black
89 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
88 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
85 people were interested in this!

Engineer SS-02 Solder Sucker
84 people were interested in this!

Panasonic K-KJ17KHCA4A Advanced Individual Cell Battery Charger Pack with 4 AA eneloop pro High Capacity Ni-MH Rechargeable Batteries,Black,4-Pack
68 people were interested in this!

DARN WARM Alpaca FINGERLESS Gloves - BEST NATURAL SOLUTION for COLD HANDS - (Steel Blue Heather - 90% Alpaca, Medium)
60 people were interested in this!

Smirk & Dagger The Menace Among Us
60 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular