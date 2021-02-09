SLING TV Unlocks 100 Primetime Channels for Free Until Valentine’s Day

SLING TV is celebrating its sixth anniversary, as well as National Cut the Cord Day, by offering up six nights of primetime TV to everyone for free—no credit card required. The SLING Fling special offer allows you to enjoy over 100 live and on-demand channels including the full suite of SHOWTIME each day from 5 p.m. ET to midnight.

The SLING Fling event includes a variety of channels and extras—like SLING Orange, SLING Blue, Kids Extra, and Comedy Extra—along with content from SHOWTIME. This means you’ll have access to popular shows and movies from entertainment channels like AMC, HGTV, History, TLC, TNT, A&E, Cartoon Network, FS1, CNN along with top sports and news channels. You’ll also get 8550 free hours of DVR storage and the ability to watch on multiple screens at the same time.

“SLING Fling will give cable customers an opportunity to experience SLING TV’s extensive line-up of live and on-demand content, so they can happily leave cable behind with confidence,” said Michael Schwimmer, group president, SLING TV. “Cable customers have suffered for too many years and they just want a better option—the channels they love at a much lower price. Our goal is to give everyone the chance to explore the benefits of live streaming with SLING TV, and join the millions of SLING TV subscribers who save money and enjoy their favorite sports, news and entertainment.”

SLING TV is also sweetening the deal with an offer for new customers wanting to cord cut and get away from traditional cable. The offer includes a $25 discount for their first month of SLING Orange or SLING Blue (just $10 for the first month). Or, if they prepay that first month of SLING TV at $35, they can get a free AirTV Mini (worth $79.99). All you need to do to watch is simply sign in to the app.