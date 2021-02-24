X
The Best Wall Mounted Weather Stations

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
Mountable Weather Stations

Inclement weather can appear without notice, so property owners (or anyone, really) will benefit from a weather station. You can get a great wall-mounted weather station with barometers, anemometers for the wind, rain gauges, and more without breaking the bank. That way, you’ll know a lot more than just the temperature.

Table of Contents

What to Look for in a Weather Station?

There are a few things you’ll want to think about and look for when choosing a weather station.

  • Pricing: This list contains a variety of price points to fit several budgets. You can easily spend thousands of dollars on a weather station, or get what you need by choosing models with the features you want the most. Not everyone needs a rain gauge, but features like an anemometer for the wind will be worthwhile to most buyers.
  • Features: Not only do you want a station with the right (or most) sensors and features, but you also want something that will work in these modern times. We tried to focus on wireless weather stations, wireless sensors, Wi-Fi models to pair with a  phone, and options with solar chargers. These are the types of features you’ll almost certainly want.
  • Performance: A lot of “wireless” models don’t have very good performance or can’t transmit information too far. Our suggestions are new models with the best performance, multi-zone remotes, or sensors with up to 1000ft of range.

Best Overall Weather Station: Ambient Weather WS-2902C

Ambient Weather Machine
Ambient, Amazon

If you want to feel like a weatherman without getting too crazy, the best overall option comes from Ambient Weather. Its Wi-Fi Smart Weather station has a little of everything, not to mention solar power and it’s easy to use. We really like the wireless all-in-one sensor array, which measures wind speed/direction, temp, humidity, rain, UV, and even solar radiation. One device does all that instead of mounting several sensors all over the place.

You’ll also love the big bright LCD screen on the Ambient Weather WS-2902C, not to mention the Wi-Fi features to check all the data from your smartphone or tablet. And finally, this offers crowdsourced info from weather underground.

Best Overall

Ambient Weather WS-2902C WiFi Smart Weather Station

It's not the cheapest, but it's the #1 rated weather station on Amazon.

$169.99
More offers

Best on a Budget: La Crosse Technology C85

La Crosse Weather Display
La Crosse

We understand that mounting sensors to check wind speeds might not be ideal for everyone, which is why our next option isn’t as comprehensive or as expensive. The La Crosse Technology C85845-1 is an excellent weather station for someone wanting more than a typical gauge but doesn’t need the full shebang. You’ll still get indoor/outdoor temps, temperature trends, humidity levels, and dynamic forecast icons.

Plus, this still comes with one wireless remote sensor you can put anywhere, not to mention the atomic clock and date that automatically changes with daylight savings.

Best on a Budget

La Crosse Technology C85845-1 Color Wireless Forecast Station

Shoppers will love this affordable weather station.

$43.85
More offers

Best 3-in-1 Weather Station: AcuRite Notos Pro

AcuRite Weather and Wind machine

AcuRite is a brand that offers a great middle-ground between our first two recommendations. Its AcuRite Notos (3-in1) 00589 Pro Weather Station will get you temperatures, wind speed, and humidity, all on a nice color display without breaking the bank.

Get an accurate reading of the inside and outside temps, heat index, dew point, wind chill, and even historical data for pressure, temps, and humidity.

Best 3-in-1

AcuRite Notos (3-in1) 00589 Pro Color Weather Station with Wind Speed, Temperature and Humidity,Full Color

The AcuRite will give you just enough info to get the job done.

$88.71
More offers

Best Multi-Zone: Kalawen Wireless

Kalawen Weather Machine
Kalawen, Amazon

Obviously, choose the best mountable weather station that fits your needs—if you’re not after a ton of data, something like the multi-zone Kalawen station is a good start. It’s more thorough than most, but you won’t need to mount wind sensors to your roof.

We really like that it comes with three remote sensors, giving you a total of four zones that share a weather readout. Get a weather forecast, humidity reports, barometric pressure, and temps from all three remotes. You won’t be Ron Burgundy, but it’ll get you close.

Best Multi-Zone

Kalawen Weather Stations Wireless Indoor Outdoor Weather Forecast Station with Color LCD Display, DCF Wireless Digital Alarm Clock, 3 Remote Sensor, Humidity Temperature Monitor Barometer

Get temperature reports from four different zones with this weather station.

$59.99
More offers

Most Affordable Weather Station

Baldr weather display
Amazon

The BALDR Wireless Weather Station is a great little gadget for someone on a tight budget that wants the indoor/outdoor temperature, humidity, and that’s about it. You get a wireless remote for the “outdoor” reading, but that can also go in another room if you’d like. This system has two zones, a hygrometer, and even doubles as an alarm clock if you want.

Most Affordable

BALDR Wireless Weather Station, Digital Indoor Outdoor Thermometer Hygrometer with Backlight LCD Display and External Sensor, Ideal for Weather Forecast Monitoring, Alarm Clock - White

A very affordable dual-zone weather station.

$26.99
More offers

Do-it-all Weather Station: Davis Instruments Vantage Pro2

Davis Instruments
Davis Instruments

If you’re looking to splurge on one of the best home (or business) weather stations, then you’ll want the Davis Instruments Vantage Pro2. This professional-grade rugged weather station does it all, which is why it’s so expensive. We’re talking about inside/outside temperature and humidity, rain, wind, barometer, dew point, heat index, UV, wind chill, and more. You can even add-on additional things like a bigger Anemometer or other sensors.

The entire outdoor sensor array is solar-powered, but there’s a backup battery, too, so you’ll always be covered. And finally, the sensors have a 1000ft (300m) range, which is higher than most, yet it still delivers updates every 2.5 seconds to the wall-mounted display. It’s pricey but worth it.

Over-the-top

Davis Instruments 6152 Vantage Pro2 Wireless Weather Station with Standard Radiation Shield and LCD Display Console

The Davis Instruments station is one of the best you can get.

$537.26
More offers

In the end, it comes down to what you want, need, or can afford. The Davis Instruments machine is powerful, but you can get many of the same features from Ambient Weather at a lower cost. So, decide what’s right and try one today.

