OSU’S Swift Coding Courses Are Now Available Without College Enrollment

Suzanne Humphries
Collaborative software engineers working on computer code together
Ohio State University has now made its popular Swift Coding and App Development certificate program open to anyone, no matter whether they’re enrolled at the university. Swift is Apple’s proprietary coding language, and is the one language you’ll need to master in order to build apps for their app store.

The program’s curriculum is built around that of Apple’s own, along with Xcode, meaning that it’s more robust and effective than programs found on other third-party pay-per-course educational sites. It’s open to both experienced developers as well as those without any coding experience. The program consists of four courses, which start at $350 each.

“This coding and app development certificate program allows anyone, regardless of their background or prior knowledge with coding, the opportunity to learn a tangible, applicable digital skill that will not only provide them with immediate skills to utilize and explore, but also a foundation for future learning, innovation and creativity in the digital world,” stated Cory Tressler, director of learning programs and Digital Flagship.

The program is self-paced, which allows participants to learn when it’s convenient for them and at a pace that’s comfortable for them. It’s completely online and can be accessed anywhere, and all you’ll need to get started is a Mac and Xcode, which is available as a free download for Mac. It’s great for anyone wanting to learn Swift and also makes it easy for employers to upskill their workforce. Employers are welcome to submit applications for course reimbursement, as well.

Source: Ohio State News

Recently Popular