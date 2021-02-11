X
Quick! Grab the iPad Air for up to $60 off at Amazon While It Lasts

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read

The latest generation iPad Air snags most of the iPad Pro features at a more affordable price. And unlike the cheapest iPad, the iPad Air snuck Touch ID into its power button. But at a starting price of $600, it’s still not “cheap.” So when there’s a sale, you should pounce. And if you can settle for a 32 GB model, you can get an iPad Air for its lowest price yet.

You’ll have to make a couple of compromises to get the low pricing, though. Amazon has the deal, not Apple, though you can still add on Apple Care+ if you prefer to have protection. And the best deal is only on a few colors, like Rose Gold, Green, and Space Grey. The other colors are on sale too, but you’ll save less money.

It’s also the 32 GB model, and that’s something to keep in mind as you can’t expand iPad storage. If you prefer more storage, the 256 GB model is on sale as well, but you’ll only save $50. That’s still better than nothing.

In case you missed it, the latest iPad Air saw a complete redesign over previous generations. Like the iPad Pro, the iPad Air made the jump to USB-C and saw a significant performance boost thanks to new CPU and GPUs. You won’t find a home button, like the standard iPad, but it also doesn’t have Facetime. Instead, the Touch ID sensor moved to the power button. And like the iPad Pro, the iPad Air has a Smart Connector to attach keyboards and support for the second-generation Apple Pencil.

It’s a lighter version of the iPad Pro, and you can get it cheaper than ever. At least while supplies last. Sales on iPads happen only sporadically, and stock usually doesn’t last long.

