Nest Hubs to Get Family Sticky Notes and Sunrise Alarms in Latest Update

Nest Hubs and other third-party smart displays with Google Assistant will soon receive an exciting update with tons of new features, some of which have been teased for months now. Changes will let you leave sticky notes for your family, an updated alarm UI, and even use Google’s weather frog as a background.

The new family tab, and its subsequent family sticky notes feature, are now starting to roll out. You can add a new sticky note manually or via the voice command “Hey Google, add a family note. Sticky notes will show up on the main home screen for any user to see (yes, that includes guests, so avoid listing secure information). The family tab will also give everyone access to things like Family Bells, Life360 tracking, and activities for kids.

An update to the alarms UI will allow you to customize everything about them, including the tone that plays, days it repeats, and snooze duration. There’s also the fun new sunrise alarm setting. If enabled, the sunrise alarm will slowly brighten your display in the morning, mimicking a sunrise. You can control whether or not you want a tone to play along with it as well how long the effect goes for. You’ll even be able to get the other smart bulbs in your room to play along for a more effective wake-up call.

Previously, you only had three ambient background options: a full-screen clock design, the contents of your Google Photos library, and Google’s curated art. Now, with this update, you can opt for the Google weather frog. You can enable this by saying “Hey Google, set up my photo frame” or accessing your device’s settings manually. The adorable frog can appear in different landscapes that change with the time of day—like sandy beaches or a nighttime scene—and, of course, shows the forecasted weather for the next two days.