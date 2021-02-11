X
Popular Searches

Nest Hubs to Get Family Sticky Notes and Sunrise Alarms in Latest Update

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
Google Nest Hub on a table with a succulent
Vantage_DS/Shutterstock.com

Nest Hubs and other third-party smart displays with Google Assistant will soon receive an exciting update with tons of new features, some of which have been teased for months now. Changes will let you leave sticky notes for your family, an updated alarm UI, and even use Google’s weather frog as a background.

The new family tab, and its subsequent family sticky notes feature, are now starting to roll out. You can add a new sticky note manually or via the voice command “Hey Google, add a family note. Sticky notes will show up on the main home screen for any user to see (yes, that includes guests, so avoid listing secure information). The family tab will also give everyone access to things like Family Bells, Life360 tracking, and activities for kids.

An update to the alarms UI will allow you to customize everything about them, including the tone that plays, days it repeats, and snooze duration. There’s also the fun  new sunrise alarm setting. If enabled, the sunrise alarm will slowly brighten your display in the morning, mimicking a sunrise. You can control whether or not you want a tone to play along with it as well how long the effect goes for. You’ll even be able to get the other smart bulbs in your room to play along for a more effective wake-up call.

Previously, you only had three ambient background options: a full-screen clock design, the contents of your Google Photos library, and Google’s curated art. Now, with this update, you can opt for the Google weather frog. You can enable this by saying “Hey Google, set up my photo frame” or accessing your device’s settings manually. The adorable frog can appear in different landscapes that change with the time of day—like sandy beaches or a nighttime scene—and, of course, shows the forecasted weather for the next two days.

via Android Police

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is a freelance writer for Review Geek. She has over six years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Google Pixel 4a with 5G - Android Phone - New Unlocked Smartphone with Night Sight and Ultrawide Lens - Just Black
495 people were interested in this!

Pre-Moistened Lens Wipes ALIBEISS Screen Wipes for Glasses, Camera,Tablets, Smartphone, Screens and Other Delicate Surfaces,Pack of 100
316 people were interested in this!

Ivolador Desktop Glass Planter Bulb Vase Bulb Plant Terrarium with Retro Solid Wooden Stand and Metal Swivel Holder for Hydroponics Plants Home Garden Wedding Decor (3 Bulb Vase)
308 people were interested in this!

Raw Paws Natural Matatabi Cat Stick Treat, 30 Pack - Unprocessed, Safe & Healthy - Cat Silvervine Sticks for Cats of All Ages - Natural Catnip Chew Sticks - Silvervine Cat Toy - Catnip Sticks for Cats
279 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
156 people were interested in this!

Samsung Galaxy A51 Factory Unlocked Cell Phone | 128GB of Storage | Long Lasting Battery | Single SIM | GSM or CDMA Compatible | US Version | Black
148 people were interested in this!

JLab Audio Talk Go USB Microphone | USB-C Output | Cardioid or Omnidirectional | 96k Sample Rate | 20Hz - 20kHz Frequency Response | Volume Control and Quick Mute | Plug and Play
143 people were interested in this!

New Apple iPhone SE (64GB, White) [Locked] + Carrier Subscription
115 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
97 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
80 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular