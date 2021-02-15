X
Netflix Will Quest for the Sword of Martin in a ‘Redwall’ Film and Series

Josh Hendrickson
A monk-like Mouse standing in an Abby
Netflix

If you grew up on the Redwall series, the books about mice, adventures, and the Sword of Martin, then we have good news for you. Netflix will adapt the series of books into a feature film and a tv series. The company seems bullish on the prospect of sticking with the story; it purchased the rights to all 22 books.

If you’re not familiar, the Redwall series follows andromorphic talking animals and their adventures. The original, dubbed Redwall, followed Mathias in his journey to find the legendary sword of Martin in the hopes to use it to defend Redwall Abby from invaders.

The 22-book series follows subsequent generations of adventurers and eventually covers the origin of Martin’s sword as well. For many, it’s a belove and classic theories that stopped only with the Author’s (Brian Jacques) death in 2011.

Netflix says it will start with a feature film based on the first book, Redwall, before moving to a tv series covering the books. Patrick McHale, who created Over the Garden Wall, will write the screenplay. While Redwall has a cartoon adaption in the past, this will be the first feature film, and the first time a production company obtained the rights to every book.

Alas, Netflix didn’t announce when it will release Redwall, so for now, you’ll have to settle for grabbing the book from Amazon and using your imagination.

Source: Netflix

