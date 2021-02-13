X
Popular Searches

Hyundai’s Tiger Rover Glides Across Rocks With Inspector Gadget Legs

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
A Tiger X-1 vehicle traversing a forest.
Hyundai

Back at CES 2019, Hyundai unveiled its “Ultimate Mobility Vehicle” concept, dubbed the Elevate. Now it’s back with a follow-up, but while the Elevate hauled people to far-ranging places, the new Tiger X-1 shrinks down and goes autonomous. Thanks to its combination wheels and legs, it can transport materials even deep into a forest. At least, if it ever leaves the concept phase.

While the Elevate is a large walking car with room for four passengers, the Tiger-X1 is decidedly smaller. According to Hyundai, it’s about the size of carry-on luggage. But what it lacks in size, it makes up in mobility and versatility. The Tiger X-1 can attach to a companion drone and fly to a remote location to get a close starting point to begin its trek. And the Tiger-X1 can take charge (or give a charge) to that drone for expended battery life.

Unlike the Elevate, the Tiger-X1 doesn’t call for a pilot and functions more like a drone—albeit one based on land. Once it’s off, it can move in several ways. By default, it will retract its legs and drive around much like a small car. But if it encounters an obstacle any other vehicle couldn’t handle, it will extend out its legs.

A Hyundai Tiger X-1 with outstretched legs in a cave.
Hyundai

It can walk, hop, climb, or even roll past whatever obstacle it encounters with its legs out. That includes climbing rocks, bypassing fallen trees, and more. The Tiger-X1 won’t haul people out to remote locations, of course, but it could haul sensors, equipment, and other material. Its symmetrical design means it can easily move forward, backward, sideways, or rotate as needed.

Thus far, the Tiger X-1 is a concept (the X-1 stands for eXperimental prototype 1), but Hyundai is already working with others to make it a reality. Eventually, the company hopes to make it a fully modular design to customize for each trip as needed. But it’ll be a while before we see an “Ultimate Mobility Vehicle” on the streets.

Source: Hyundai

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Google Pixel 4a - New Unlocked Android Smartphone - 128 GB of Storage - Up to 24 Hour Battery - Just Black
1360 people were interested in this!

Google Pixel 4a with 5G - Android Phone - New Unlocked Smartphone with Night Sight and Ultrawide Lens - Just Black
493 people were interested in this!

LapGear Home Office Pro Lap Desk with Wrist Rest, Mouse Pad, and Phone Holder - Black Carbon - Fits Up To 15.6 Inch Laptops - style No. 91598
487 people were interested in this!

COSY HOMEER 27X18 Inch Anti Fatigue Kitchen Rug Mats are Made of 100% Polypropylene Half Round Rug Cushion Specialized in Anti Slippery and Machine Washable (Burgundy 1 pc)
460 people were interested in this!

Mindspace Office Desk Organizer with 6 Compartments + Drawer | The Mesh Collection, Black
377 people were interested in this!

Ivolador Desktop Glass Planter Bulb Vase Bulb Plant Terrarium with Retro Solid Wooden Stand and Metal Swivel Holder for Hydroponics Plants Home Garden Wedding Decor (3 Bulb Vase)
353 people were interested in this!

New Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model, 4th Generation)
277 people were interested in this!

Samsung Galaxy A51 Factory Unlocked Cell Phone | 128GB of Storage | Long Lasting Battery | Single SIM | GSM or CDMA Compatible | US Version | Black
150 people were interested in this!

Laptop Desk for Bed, TaoTronics Lap Desks Bed Trays for Eating and Laptops Stand Lap Table, Adjustable Computer Tray for Bed, Foldable Bed Desk for Laptop and Writing in Sofa and Couch Black
148 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
142 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular