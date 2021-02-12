The New PopMount Photo Is a Tripod Mount for Your PopGrip-Equipped Phone

PopSockets has launched a new accessory, called the PopMount Photo, making it easy for PopGrip users to stabilize their phone while shooting photos or videos. The PopMount Photo can stand on a flat surface, like a table or countertop, or it can screw into a tripod for added flexibility. It’s available now for $15.

For those who are unfamiliar (or confused by all the similar product names), the PopGrip is a handle that attaches to the back of your phone and makes the device easier to hold. PopGrips come in hundreds of different designs that can be swapped on the fly, and the PopSocket brand sells a ton of cool mounts and accessories to expand the PopGrip’s functionality.

The new PopMount Photo is just one of such accessories. PopSocket also sounds PopMounts for your car, a flexible tripod mount, and a wireless charger that accommodates phones with a PopGrip.

You can order the PopMount Photo now for $15. PopSockets provides free shipping for orders over $20, so maybe it’s time to buy a new PopGrip too.