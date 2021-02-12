X
This Buy 2 Nest Audios and Save $30 Sale Is Music to Our Ears

Suzanne Humphries
| 1 min read
Looking to pick up a new smart speaker for your home? Or, better yet, to get two speakers so you can enjoy crisp, beautiful sound in stereo or have them playing music across multiple rooms. You can now save over $30 when you buy two Nest Audio speakers for $170 in this online deal from Walmart.

The Nest Audio speakers produce stellar, high-quality sound with 50% extra bass and more powerful volume compared to the original Google Home speaker. Plus, their stylish design lets them seamlessly blend in with the décor you already have in your living room, office, bedroom, or kitchen. 

With a Nest Audio speaker, you can access and control your other connected smart home devices. Using a simple voice command, you can turn on your smart lights or adjust the temperature on your smart thermostat. You can also tell it to play your favorite podcasts, music, and audiobooks from streaming services like Spotify and YouTube Music. The speakers are an easy way to centralize your smart home and enjoy great-sounding music.

Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is a freelance writer for Review Geek.

