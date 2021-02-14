X
This $300 Limited-Edition ‘Super Mario’ Switch Is Both Red and Rad

Limited-Edition 'Super Mario' Switch with a Mario-themed blue and red paint job and carrying case.
The limited-edition console comes with a Mario-themed paint job and carrying case. Nintendo

To celebrate the release of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Nintendo now sells a limited-edition Mario-themed Switch. The $300 console features a red and blue color scheme and comes with an exclusive Super Mario carrying case. You can order it now on Amazon, Best Buy, Target, or GameStop.

Like the Animal Crossing, Fortnite, or Super Mario Odyssey console bundles, the limited-edition Super Mario switch sports an exclusive design with a colored console, dock, Joy-Cons, and accessories. The included Joy-Con wrist straps are particularly eye-catching, with a checkered drawstring and coin-colored cordlock.

In addition to the exclusive console and accessories, this Super Mario Switch bundle comes with a Mario-themed carrying case and a screen protector. Not a bad deal for $300!

You can order the Mario-themed Switch on Amazon, Best Buy, Target, or GameStop for $300. Bear in mind that it doesn’t come with a copy of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.


Grab the limited-edition Mario-themed Nintendo Switch now before the scalpers get to it first!

Source: Nintendo

