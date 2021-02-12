LG’s Gram Laptops Weigh Less than The Money You’ll Spend on It Today

If you’re in the market for a Windows 10 laptop, take note: LG’s latest gram revamp is up for sale in the U.S. now. The latest models weigh less than three pounds but still pack some power. You’ll get Intel’s latest EVO certified 11th GEN processors, fingerprint sensors, and up to 16 GB’s of Ram. Not bad for a starting price of $999.

LG has three options currently, the $999 gram 14, the $1,299 gram 16, and the $1,799 gram 17. Two convertible options, the gram 14 2-in-1 and the gram 16 2-in-1 will arrive in mid-march. As the names suggests, you’ll get either a 14-inch, 16-inch, or 17-inch screen.

The 17-inch model only comes in black, while the other two offer silver and white variants (in addition to black). Spending more gets you more than a big screen, though. The $999 gram 14 packs an i3 Processors, you’ll have to upgrade if you want a speeder i5. The other two models come with an i7 without the need to spend more. Regardless of the model you choose, you’ll get a speedy 256 GB SSD and a roomy 16:10 display.

You can pick up an LG gram from the company’s website right now.

LG gram 14 At just 2.2 pounds, you can't ask for a lighter laptop that still has a decent sizes SSD and a moderately powerful processor.

LG gram 16 Step up to a 16-inch display, and just over two and half pounds. You still get an i7, 16 GBs of RAM and a 256 GB SSD.


