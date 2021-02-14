X
Popular Searches

Are You Brave Enough to Eat 3D-Printed Steak?

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A photo of Aleph Farms' cultivated ribeye steak.
Aleph Farms

Israeli company Aleph Farms is the first to 3D-print a ribeye steak using proprietary bioprinting technology and cultured animal cells. Cuts of the cultivated meat could sell for $50 each, but only after FDA approval.

The Aleph Farms ribeye steak comes closer to a “real” cut of beef than other cultivated meats, thanks to precise 3D bioprinting and a system that mimics vascularization in animals. Nutrients can spread across the cut during this process, granting the steak a familiar shape and texture.

But Aleph Farms isn’t reinventing the wheel. Like other companies, Aleph Farms starts its cultivated meat with a decellularized vegetable scaffolding—basically a steak-shaped blob of vegetable that’s stripped of its cells and DNA. Decellularization is essential to growing meat, and the process could help grow human organs or remove the DNA from transplant organs to prevent rejection.

Alt-meats have only grown more popular since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, yet lab-grown meats are still unavailable outside of Singapore and a few other countries. While the FDA has a regulatory framework in place for the sale of cultivated meat, no lab-grown meats have been approved for sale in the United States. Like farmed meats, the FDA needs to track the growth of cultivated meat to protect public health, and oversee the labeling of cultivated meat to ensure that customers aren’t confused about the food’s origins.

Fortunately, companies like Aleph Farms expect FDA approval in the next two years. Aleph chief executive Didier Toubia says that the company is constantly in talks with the FDA, and that while bringing the operating to a global scale will take a long time, the lab-grown ribeye could hit store shelves before the end of 2022.

Source: Aleph Farms via Washington Post

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

LapGear Home Office Pro Lap Desk with Wrist Rest, Mouse Pad, and Phone Holder - Black Carbon - Fits Up To 15.6 Inch Laptops - style No. 91598
585 people were interested in this!

COSY HOMEER 27X18 Inch Anti Fatigue Kitchen Rug Mats are Made of 100% Polypropylene Half Round Rug Cushion Specialized in Anti Slippery and Machine Washable (Burgundy 1 pc)
538 people were interested in this!

Mindspace Office Desk Organizer with 6 Compartments + Drawer | The Mesh Collection, Black
241 people were interested in this!

Laptop Desk for Bed, TaoTronics Lap Desks Bed Trays for Eating and Laptops Stand Lap Table, Adjustable Computer Tray for Bed, Foldable Bed Desk for Laptop and Writing in Sofa and Couch Black
190 people were interested in this!

Mind Reader LTADJUST-BLK Adjustable Portable 8 Position Lap Top Desk with Built in Cushions, Black
153 people were interested in this!

New Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model, 4th Generation)
150 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
142 people were interested in this!

Laptop Desk Nnewvante Table Adjustable 100% Bamboo Foldable Breakfast Serving Bed Tray w' Tilting Top Drawer
120 people were interested in this!

Sofia + Sam Multi Tasking Memory Foam Lap Desk with USB Light (Wood Top) - Supports Laptops Up to 15 Inches
105 people were interested in this!

HUANUO Adjustable Laptop Stand, Portable Laptop Table Stand with 2 CPU Cooling Fans,Detachable Mouse Pad, Ergonomic Lap Desk TV Bed Tray Standing Desk
102 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular