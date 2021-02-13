Raspberry Pi Finally Gets a Great Text Editor—From Microsoft

The Raspberry Pi can be many things, from a smart mirror to a Plex server. But the original goal has always been to make computers affordable so more people can learn to code. But if you’re going to code, you want a good text editor. That’s why it’s exciting to see Microsoft’s Visual Studio Code come to Raspberry Pi.

The good news is, installing Visual Studio Code on the Raspberry Pi is a straightforward process. No hoops to jump through, no trickery involved. Just head to terminal and run the following commands:

sudo apt update

sudo apt install code -y

That’s it! And if you purchased a Raspberry Pi Pico, it’s already installed if you followed the Getting Started guide’s setup. One obvious place that will benefit from Visual Studio Code is the new Raspberry Pi 400. That’s already a “computer in a keyboard,” so it’s perfect for coding.

If you aren’t familiar with Visual Studio Code, it’s an excellent lightweight code editor from Microsoft. It’s free, open-source, and available on Windows, macOS, and x64 Linux. A couple of decades ago, the idea of a free, open-source, cross-platform development program from Microsoft was unthinkable. But these days, it’s a different company, and with Visual Studio Code, that new ethos shows.

When you install it, it will come with built-in support for generic text editing, git source code control, JavaScript, TypeScript, and Node.js, debugging, and intellisense (Microsoft’s code completion scheme). That makes it a pretty full-featured editor out of the box.

But if that isn’t enough, you can add extensions to increase Visual Studio Code’s capabilities. You’ll find extensions for debugging, other language support like Python, and more. And to reiterate, it’s all free. That makes it perfect for anyone using a Raspberry Pi to learn to code.

You can install Visual Studio Code right now, directly from your Raspberry Pi.