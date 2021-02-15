Arcade1Up’s Latest Collab Is a Limited-Edition ‘Street Fighter’ Counter-Cade

Hadouken! Fans of Capcom’s Street Fighter can look forward to a new limited edition countertop arcade version of the iconic video game as part of collaboration with DJ and fashion designer Steve Aoki. Aside from the game, the collaboration also sports a and a remixed version of Ryu’s Theme song from the game.

The limited edition counter-cade is the only Street Fighter counter-cade put out by Arcade1Up right now, and it’s the first two-player counter-cade the company has ever made. Additionally, it contains four Capcom games: Street Fighter II: Champion Edition, Street Fighter II: World Warrior, Super Street Fighter II Turbo, and Final Fight. Only 30 units of the game are being made, and it’s going for just $199.

The Street Fighter apparel line is equally exciting, with a variety of long-sleeve shirts, t-shirts, and sweatshirts, starting at $38. And those waiting to hear the remix of Ryu’s Theme will have to wait for the song—titled Ryu’s Theme (The Moe’s Pizzeria Steve Aoki Remix—to drop on February 19. However, you can pre-save it to a playlist on your preferred streaming music service here.

The collaboration came to be through Aoki’s love of Street Fighter, which he played at his local pizzeria each day after school. And, of course, his favorite character to play is Ryu, which explains why the character is featured so heavily throughout the collaboration. “I always picked him when I was a kid when I obsessively played Street Fighter II. He represents the strong, iconic, Japanese warrior hero that I always aspired to become,” Aoki said in an interview.