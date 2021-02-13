Stock Up on Video Games with Best Buy’s President’s Day Sale

President’s Day is upon us, which can only mean one thing: an extra long weekend that we can spend playing video games all day! And if you’re running low on games, don’t stress: Best Buy’s President’s Day sale is plum full of video games ripe for the picking (up and playing).

There are over 270 new and classic game titles available in the sale for Xbox, PlayStation and—in a rare move—even the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo fans can snag Ring Fit Adventure, which is down to $70, along with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which is down to just $50. Or you can pick up a handful of other titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Pokemon Shield Edition, Mortal Kombat II, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

PlayStation gamers can grab fun titles like Marvel’s Avengers, Dying Light Anniversary Edition, Star Wars Squadrons, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Standard Edition, Horizon Zero Dawn, Red Dead Redemption II, NHL 21 Standard Edition, or The Last of Us Part II.

And, of course, Xbox fans can choose from awesome titles like Fallout 76, Immortal Fenyx Rising, Watch Dogs: Legion Standard Edition, Borderlands 3, Madden NFL 21, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and Team Sonic Racing. Happy gaming!