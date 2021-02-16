Pre-Order Wyze’s New $35 Color Smart Bulb 4-Pack ($165 Less Than Philips Hue)

One of the most accessible smart home gadgets you can own is the smart bulb. But they can also be expensive, especially color-changing bulbs. That’s where Wyze comes in, the company that makes the most affordable smart home gear around. Today, the company took the wraps off the new Wyze Bulb Color, and at $34.99 for a four-pack, it’s practically a steal.

Wyze already offers a smart bulb, but that one only does shades of white. Still, at $8 a bulb, the original is an incredibly inexpensive option. But the Wyze Bulb Color does—well, color, obviously. Wyze promises the bulb is capable of over 16 million colors plus tunable white. It gets very bright, too, with a max lumens rating of 1,100 (75 Watts). You can also dim the light to as low as 30 lumens (2 Watts), and naturally, you can choose warm and cool effects for the lighting.

As with all of Wyze’s products, the new smart bulb will integrate with the Wyze app, enabling you to connect it up with other Wyze products, like sensors, and create automations. You’ll also get Alexa and Google Assistant integrations out of the box, which is perfect because smart lights are better with voice controls and routines. And if you prefer, you can also link up Wyze Color Bulbs to IFTTT for other automation options.

The bulbs are Wi-Fi-powered (2.4 GHz), so you won’t need to plug in a hub. But they also have Bluetooth, so if the internet is out, you can still control the Wyze Bulb Color through the app. Just be aware that they’re rated for indoor use only, and you can’t group them in the Wyze app with the original Wyze Bulb.

At $35 plus shipping, it’s not the cheapest color smart bulb on the market. But it is the least expensive option from a bran with name-recognition. And compared to Philips Hue’s $200 set that comes with four color smart bulbs and a hub, the Wyze option will save you a bundle while looking great in any home. If you’ve wanted to try out color smart bulbs in your home, Wyze just offered the best, most affordable, choice yet.

Wyze says it’s currently offering a pre-order price, which means the price will increase later when the bulbs hit general availability. According to the company, at that point the four-pack will cost $39.99 plus shipping. Still, at $10 a bulb that makes Wyze’s Color Smart Bulbs an outstanding value. And if you’re a Cam Plus subscriber, you’ll still get the pre-order price. Pre-orders are open right now, and the Wyze Bulb Color has a starting price of $34.99 for a four-pack, plus shipping. The bulbs will ship in March 2021.