Roku’s New Customizable Remote Can’t Arrive Soon Enough

You’re probably familiar with the iconic Roku remote and its four seemingly random media buttons that take you to three services you don’t use and maybe one you do. It’s beyond annoying to lose all that space to buttons you don’t need. But now Roku is testing an updated Voice Remote Pro that lets you customize two buttons—and it has a rechargeable battery.

Unfortunately, you can’t easily buy the Voice Remote Pro yet. And that’s a shame because, according to Reddit user u/Kingtut206, the controller has several useful features. If you lost the controller in the couch again, you could use voice controls to activate its lost remote finder feature. And the name suggests, it has several other voice command options too.

But most exciting of all, you aren’t stuck with the four media buttons it comes with (Netflix, Hulu, etc.). It also has two customizable buttons you can assign to the services you actually use. About time! The controller still comes with four pre-set buttons, because Roku makes money from them. But just above the usual useless buttons, you’ll find a “1” and “2” button you can set to services you use.

There are downsides, of course, starting with the $30 price tag and the MicroUSB port. It’d be nice for Roku to fully embrace modern ideals and go to USB-C. But the biggest downside is availability. Namely, there really isn’t any. For the moment, Roku is doing an early limited access test and selling 2,000 remotes to lucky chosen users.

But when it’s available for everyone to buy, we’ll let you know. Hopefully, by that time, Roku will upgrade the remote to USB-C.