X
Popular Searches

Roku’s New Customizable Remote Can’t Arrive Soon Enough

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
Roku Streambar voice remote
Justin Duino

You’re probably familiar with the iconic Roku remote and its four seemingly random media buttons that take you to three services you don’t use and maybe one you do. It’s beyond annoying to lose all that space to buttons you don’t need. But now Roku is testing an updated Voice Remote Pro that lets you customize two buttons—and it has a rechargeable battery.

Unfortunately, you can’t easily buy the Voice Remote Pro yet. And that’s a shame because, according to Reddit user u/Kingtut206, the controller has several useful features. If you lost the controller in the couch again, you could use voice controls to activate its lost remote finder feature. And the name suggests, it has several other voice command options too.

But most exciting of all, you aren’t stuck with the four media buttons it comes with (Netflix, Hulu, etc.). It also has two customizable buttons you can assign to the services you actually use. About time! The controller still comes with four pre-set buttons, because Roku makes money from them. But just above the usual useless buttons, you’ll find a “1” and “2” button you can set to services you use.

There are downsides, of course, starting with the $30 price tag and the MicroUSB port. It’d be nice for Roku to fully embrace modern ideals and go to USB-C. But the biggest downside is availability. Namely, there really isn’t any. For the moment, Roku is doing an early limited access test and selling 2,000 remotes to lucky chosen users.

But when it’s available for everyone to buy, we’ll let you know. Hopefully, by that time, Roku will upgrade the remote to USB-C.

via Zatz Not Funny

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Resistance Bands Set - 5-Piece Exercise Bands - Portable Home Gym Accessories - Stackable Up to 150 lbs. - Perfect Muscle Builder for Weights, Dumbbells, Arms, Leg, Chest, Back, Belly, Glutes
585 people were interested in this!

AOC e1659Fwu 15.6-Inch Ultra Slim 1366x768 Res 200 cd/m2 Brightness USB 3.0-Powered Portable LED Monitor w/ Case Black
270 people were interested in this!

Lenovo ThinkVision M14 14" Full HD 1920x1080 IPS Monitor - 300 Nit 6ms 2xUSB Type-C Ports Widescreen Backlit LED LCD Mobile Portable Display Raven Black
182 people were interested in this!

ASUS ZenScreen MB16AC 15.6" Full HD IPS USB Type-C Portable Eye Care Monitor,Black
182 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
143 people were interested in this!

Portable Monitor 17.3 Inch Computer Display 1920×1080 Full HD IPS Screen USB C Gaming Monitor with Type-C Mini HDMI for Laptop PC MAC Phone Xbox PS4
105 people were interested in this!

COSY HOMEER 27X18 Inch Anti Fatigue Kitchen Rug Mats are Made of 100% Polypropylene Half Round Rug Cushion Specialized in Anti Slippery and Machine Washable (Burgundy 1 pc)
103 people were interested in this!

LapGear Home Office Pro Lap Desk with Wrist Rest, Mouse Pad, and Phone Holder - Black Carbon - Fits Up To 15.6 Inch Laptops - style No. 91598
100 people were interested in this!

Nintendo Switch - Mario Red & Blue Edition - Switch
85 people were interested in this!

Panasonic BK-3HCCA4BA eneloop pro AA High Capacity Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries, 4 Pack, Black
82 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular