The Nintendo Switch Finally Gets a Streaming Video App, and It’s Hulu

Good news, Switch fans! You’ll finally be able to stream TV and movies to your console. There’s just one small catch: It’s only through Hulu. That’s great if you love Futurama as much as we do, but the console will still feel a little lacking until we can get some Netflix or YouTube love.

The Hulu app should arrive this week (possibly by Friday), though the company hasn’t given a specific date. It will be include everything from Hulu, including its new live TV service, if you’re into that sort of thing. For now, it’s the only way to watch streaming video, which is a shame since it’s the perfect console for it. There are dozens of ways to stream video to your TV, but propping up your Switch on its kickstand and watching your shows on the go sounds handy.

Source: The Verge