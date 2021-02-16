X
Garmin's New Enduro Watch Has an 80-Hour Battery with Solar Charging

Suzanne Humphries
| 1 min read
Garmin Enduro GPS watch from left, right, and straight-on views with metrics on display
Garmin

Garmin’s remarkable new GPS watch—the Garmin Enduro—is a triumph for endurance athletes. The watch has a solar charging capacity that can bolster its already impressive 70-hour battery life in full GPS mode. Plus, with other new training tools, the Enduro is ready to keep up with even your longest and most grueling training sessions.

With such a robust battery life, the Enduro is a godsend for nearly any athlete. However, it’s truly aimed at ultra-endurance runners: those who will spend not just hours but days running in training sessions and lengthy races. Plus, with the addition of its solar charging capabilities, you won’t have to worry about the watch dying on you mid-race. But the Enduro offers more than just stellar battery life.

In plain old Smartwatch mode, the watch lasts up to 50 days, or 65 with solar charging (which assumes three hours a day outside in 50,000 lux conditions). In Max Battery GPS Mode, expect up to 200 hours, or 300 with solar. Expedition GPS Activity mode offers up to 65 days, and 95 with solar. And most impressively, Battery Saver Watch mode can get the watch to last up to 130 days on battery or up to one whole year with solar. 

The Enduro also boasts some other new features that round it out and really make it a nice choice. With Trail Run VO2Max, you can now get more accurate VO2Max estimates specifically for trail running. The Ultra Run Rest Timer will now allow you to log time spent at aid stations and review those analytics after the race. There are also ClimbPro enhancements, namely ClimbPro 2.0 Descents and Alerts; with them, the watch can track and display descents and alert you ahead of the start of a climb.

Garmin devotees will also notice the watch’s similarities to the Fenix 6. Aside from the addition of the stellar battery life and solar charging, feature- and software-wise they are nearly the same. The overall familiar feel of the watch interface is great for those already used to it and who don’t want to fuss over having to spend time figuring out a new interface.

Of course, it also has some of the standard metrics you’d expect a Garmin device to, like multi-mode GPS, a pulse oximeter, and the Garmin Connect smartphone app. The Enduro is available in two finishes. The base stainless steel model with a grey UltraFit lightweight nylon strap for $799.99, and the titanium-coated carbon gray bezel for $899.99.

Check out both models of the Enduro now on Garmin's website, starting at $799.99.

via DC RAINMAKER

Suzanne Humphries is a freelance writer for Review Geek. She has over six years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

