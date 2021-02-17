X
Popular Searches

Back These Weird Smart Devices in Amazon’s Kickstarter-Like Venture

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 2 min read
Amazon's smart kitchen scale, smart cuckoo clock, and wireless sticky note printer.
Amazon

Amazon launched its Day 1 Editions program in 2020 to test the sell-ability of strange new products like the Echo Frames and Echo Loop. Now, the company is expanding its Day 1 program with a new Build It initiative, where customers crowdsource new products into existence. And the first of Amazon’s Build It products—a smart cuckoo clock, nutrition scale, and sticky note printer, are very weird, to say the least.

Build It is a risk-free take on the crowndfunding campaigns popularized by Kickstarter and Indiegogo. There aren’t any reward tiers or flashy videos, just a product page and a pre-order button. If enough people pre-order Amazon’s cuckoo clock, kitchen scale, or sticky note printer before March 19th, then Amazon will make the product “official” and fulfill all of its pre-orders. But if a Build It product doesn’t meet its pre-order goal, then customers will get a refund and the product will never reach manufacturing. (Amazon previously used crowdfunding with Day 1 products like the Echo Frames, but pre-orders were only open to select customers).

Amazon’s first three Build It products look charming, and while they’re a bit odd, nobody can say that they aren’t unique! All three products need to be paired to a compatible Echo device, and the clock and scale must be within 30 feet of an Echo device at all times.

The smart nutrition scale is probably the most practical item of the bunch, as it can weigh products or tell you the nutritional value (calories, sugar, etc) of food based on weight. You can also connect the smart scale to an Echo Show display to see nutritional value written out.

The smart cuckoo clock is quite simple, alerting you when you set timers or reminders with Alexa. And the smart sticky note printer, while expensive and niche, can print out notes and reminders based on your Alexa commands.

But wait, why would you want to pre-order a product that no one has used? Aside from the novelty of owning a Day 1 device, products in the Build It program come with a slight discount. Amazon’s smart nutrition scale, for example, will cost $45 if it becomes an “official” product, but the current pre-order price is just $35 (a great price for a smart nutritional scale, if you ask me).

Amazon’s first Build It campaign ends March 19th. At the time of writing, it seems like all three products could reach their pre-order goal, having exceeded 5% of the necessary orders just a few hours after launching on Amazon. If you want that discounted pre-order price, you’d better order now!

Smart Cuckoo Clock

Amazon's Smart Cuckoo Clock rings when you set reminders and timers with Alexa. You can customize its chime with a variety of sounds.

   Shop Now   

$79.99
More offers

Smart Kitchen Scale

The smart nutrition scale tells you the weight and nutritional value of your food. It can connect to Echo Show displays for expanded functionality.

   Shop Now   

$34.99
More offers

Smart Sticky Note Printer

Print out grocery lists, notes, and puzzles with Amazon's smart sticky note printer.

   Shop Now   

$89.99
More offers

Source: Amazon via The Verge

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Resistance Bands Set - 5-Piece Exercise Bands - Portable Home Gym Accessories - Stackable Up to 150 lbs. - Perfect Muscle Builder for Weights, Dumbbells, Arms, Leg, Chest, Back, Belly, Glutes
674 people were interested in this!

AOC e1659Fwu 15.6-Inch Ultra Slim 1366x768 Res 200 cd/m2 Brightness USB 3.0-Powered Portable LED Monitor w/ Case Black
306 people were interested in this!

NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV Pro 4K HDR Streaming Media Player; High Performance, Dolby Vision, 3GB RAM, 2x USB, Works with Alexa
235 people were interested in this!

Intel NUC 8 Mainstream Kit (NUC8i5BEK) - Core i5, Short, Add't Components Needed
233 people were interested in this!

Lenovo ThinkVision M14 14" Full HD 1920x1080 IPS Monitor - 300 Nit 6ms 2xUSB Type-C Ports Widescreen Backlit LED LCD Mobile Portable Display Raven Black
213 people were interested in this!

EasyLunchboxes - Bento Snack Boxes - Reusable 4-Compartment Food Containers for School, Work and Travel, Set of 4, Classic
210 people were interested in this!

ASUS ZenScreen MB16AC 15.6" Full HD IPS USB Type-C Portable Eye Care Monitor,Black
208 people were interested in this!

CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 Basic Kit (8GB RAM)
131 people were interested in this!

IK Multimedia iRig HD 2 digital guitar interface for iPhone, iPad and Mac (IP-IRIG-HD2-IN)
131 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
129 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular