4K Streaming and Offline Viewing Will Come to YouTube TV as an Add-On Package

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
YouTube TV on a smart TV playing "the Masked Singer"
YouTube TV

Two things are assured in life: Death and price hikes in streaming services. At least that seems to be the case, as we’re often telling you about one streaming service or another increasing its price without any new features. This time, at least, YouTube TV will offer an optional price hike that includes features! Namely 4K streaming and Offline Viewing.

Naturally, the first question is “how much will this add-on package cost?” and unfortunately, the company didn’t say. In an announcement post today, it listed quite a few new features coming to YouTube TV and YouTube proper. But the announcement post was light on details.

It’s not clear when the add-on package for 4K streaming and offline viewing will arrive, nor did Google list a price. It does come with one other cozy benefit: unlimited simultaneous streams on all your devices t home. Currently, you can watch three concurrent streams at home. While Google didn’t say the add-on package requires an extra subscription charge, the language suggests that’ll be the case. After all, why wouldn’t you add it for free?

Most regular streaming services offer offline downloads for free, it’s rare for a TV streaming service to have the feature at all. 4K content often comes at a price, too, so charging extra does make a certain amount of sense.

But we’ll have to wait to find out more because it’s unclear if what channels and content will get 4K and offline viewing. If it’s sparse, it may not be worth any price.

Source: YouTube TV

