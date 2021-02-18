Get a $40 Credit from Amazon for Trying its In-Garage Delivery Service

X
Amazon’s in-garage delivery service, Key, offers you some peace of mind against brazen thieves who want to steal your precious packages. It’s now offering new first-time users of the service a $40 credit for trying it out, though you’ll need to have a compatible myQ garage opener for things to work.

With the in-garage delivery service, drivers are granted one-time access to your garage door to drop off your packages. Each driver is thoroughly vetted via background checks and are not allowed to step more than five feet into your garage, so hopefully this alleviates any concerns you may have about letting a stranger into your garage. If it doesn’t (which is understandable), you can always install a security camera in there to keep an eye on things.

In order to qualify for the $40 credit, you’ll need to sign up for the service and place your first garage delivery order before March 31. You’ll also need to be an Amazon Prime member,  link your myQ account with the Key by Amazon app (for iOS and Android), and apply the promo code KEY40 at checkout. And good news—the Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Door Opener is just $26.98 right now, which is $13 off its original price.

The credit is applied proportionately towards the items in your first delivery purchase, and if there is any left over, the credit will be applied to future delivery purchases until it’s used up. The credit also only applies to items sold by Amazon, and not those from third-party sellers, other Amazon entities, or to digital content.

It’s worth noting that Amazon’s Key delivery service is not available everywhere, so you should check your zip code eligibility before signing up and purchasing the myQ garage opener. Be sure to buy yours now while you can still get the discount!

