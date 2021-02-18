Apple Makes Good on Its Promise, Releases the TV App for the New Chromecast

As we noted in December, the Apple TV app is now available on Chromecast with Google TV. Despite being competitors, the two companies have decided to work together a little bit more. There will also be Google Assistant integration on Chromecast for Google TV, allowing you to use voice commands with the Apple TV app.

Starting today, Chromecast with Google TV users have access to Apple TV movies and originals like Ted Lasso, For All Mankind, Palmer, The Morning Show, and the exclusive Peanuts content. if they have an active Apple TV+ subscription. From the app, you’ll be able to access your entire library of TV show and movie purchases from Apple, along with your personalized and curated recommendations. Plus, with Family Sharing, up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV+ and Apple TV channels.

Google TV users in the U.S. can immediately enjoy browsing personalized recommendations for Apple TV content on the device’s home page. You can also use a voice command to open the app, play a specific Apple Original title, or save a show to your Watchlist to enjoy later on. And for those outside of the States, this feature will roll out globally in the next few months.

“In addition to Chromecast with Google TV, the Apple TV app will also be available on Google TVs from Sony and TCL. We plan to roll out to more Android TV-powered devices in the coming months,” stated Jonathan Zepp, Google’s Director of Media & Entertainment, Android and Google Play.

This isn’t the first time the two companies have worked together. All major Google apps are available for iOS users to download from the app store, and Apple’s music streaming service is available on Android. So if you don’t already have a Chromecast with Google TV, pick one up to enjoy the best of both worlds.

