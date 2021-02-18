YouTube TV’s Latest Bundle Nets a Discount on HBO Max, Showtime, and Starz

X
Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read

The YouTube TV logo over the Showtime, HBO max, and Starz logos.

If you subscribed to every channel and streaming service out there, you’d probably go bankrupt. So if you need all the channels, every little sale counts. To that end, YouTube TV has a new Entertainment Plus bundle that delivers HBO Max, Showtime, and Starz at a mild discount. If you wanted the channels anyway, why not save some money?

The news comes to us through YouTube TV’s Twitter account and follows up on yesterday’s announcement of a new add-on package. But while that add-on package brings new features like 4K content and offline downloads, today’s bundle is all about the channels.

Entertainment Plus brings together HBO Max, Showtime, and Starz for $29.99 a month. Separately HBO Max costs $14.99, Showtime goes for $11, and Starz would set you back $9. Altogether that’s $34.99, so you aren’t saving a ton here. But at $5 a month, you will save $60 over a year, which is nearly one month of standard YouTube TV. If you wanted the channels anyway, the savings should be welcome.

The one catch is, you’ll need to update your subscriptions before subscribing to Entertainment Plus if you already have HBO Max, Showtime, and Starz. You can subscribe to Entertainment Plus today from YouTube TV Settings > Membership.

Source: YouTube TV

Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He's also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code.

