Save 50% on Three Months of Google Fi Unlimited for New Accounts or Lines

Tired of overpaying for your phone plan? Google is running a 50% off promotion for new customers that join Google Fi Unlimited. The service, which usually costs $50 a line, includes 22GB of high-speed data, full hot-spot support, free international calls and texts, and 100 GB of Google One. This limited-time promotion cuts your bill down to $25 a line for the first three months of service.

If you’ve never used Google Fi, then you’re eligible for the 50% off promotion. Former Fi customers who have cancelled or paused their service are not eligible, and neither are current Fi customers who are transferring their number to a new account. That said, new lines added to existing Fi Unlimited accounts will get the discount.

Along with the 50% service discount, Google Fi is offering new customers free Motorola phones with a Fi credit. The following phones are included in this promotion:

Moto G Play ($99): A Snapdragon 460 device with a 6.5-inch display, 2 rear-facing cameras, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.

($99): A Snapdragon 460 device with a 6.5-inch display, 2 rear-facing cameras, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. Moto G Power ($200): A Snapdragon 662 device with a 6.6-inch display, 4 rear-facing cameras, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

($200): A Snapdragon 662 device with a 6.6-inch display, 4 rear-facing cameras, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. Motorola One 5G Ace ($280): A 5G-capable Snapdragon 750G device with a 6.7-inch display, 3 rear-facing cameras, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

Bear in mind that you have to buy the Motorola phone of your choice before receiving your Fi credit, which is technically just a discount on your bill. Buying the Moto G Play for $99, for example, would take a total of $99 off your upcoming Google Fi bills.