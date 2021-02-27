The 4 Best Roku TVs

X
Eric Schoon
Hisense H4 TV against purple backdrop
Roku is one of the simplest operating systems for smart TVs; the straightforward design ensures that accessing all your favorite streaming services like Netflix and Hulu is as simple as possible. But with a Roku-powered TV, that goes a bit deeper, simplifying things like configuring display settings and switching input channels. We’ve sought the best Roku TVs so you don’t have to do that digging yourself.

Table of Contents

What to Look for in a Roku TV

While Roku may be the largest draw of these TVs, they still need to do well when it comes to basic TV features as well.

  • Resolution: This is one of the most notable differences when it comes to a TV’s quality. As you climb up the resolution ladder, prices go up as expected. But for the most part, TVs today either use 1080p or 4K resolution. 4K is superior, providing a much clearer image than 1080p, but for smaller screens, 1080p can still look very sharp. 4K displays also typically have some form of HDR support, with the two forms of HDR featured on this list being HDR10 and Dolby Vision (with subtle differences between the two). We’ll mention which forms of HDR each 4K TV supports, just know HDR basically makes colors more accurate and generally improves the picture quality of the display.
  • Refresh Rate: The refresh rate represents what frame rate TVs can display. For example, a 60 Hz display is capable of outputting at 60 frames per second (or FPS). While most shows and movies are filmed in 24 FPS, video games and online content from sites like YouTube tend to take advantage of higher frame rates, so we’ll be sure to mention the refresh rate for each TV.
  • Screen Size: The most popular size for TVs is 65 inches, and as such, that is what most of the models on this list are. Still, it’s important to remember even 65-inch models can take up a lot of space, so we’ve included a smaller TV at the end of this list, the Hisense H4, for those with limited space.
  • Display Type: LED, OLED, QLED, and Mini-LED—while these may sound similar they are extremely important for determining how a TV will look when it comes to color accuracy and brightness. For example, OLED displays offer brighter colors and deeper black levels than LED displays, and Mini-LED displays tend to be even more color accurate. While LED is the standard display you’ll find on a lot of inexpensive TVs, more expensive models feature these alternative panel types to bring a higher quality picture to your living room .

Best Overall: TCL 6-Series

TCL 6-Series TV
If you’re looking for the highest-quality TV on this list, then the TCL 6-Series is it. Besides having Roku built-in, it’s just a straight-up good TV for a great price. The 4K, Mini-LED QLED panel looks fantastic, aided by HDR10 and Dolby Vision to ensure colors pop off the screen.  And with four HDMI ports, you shouldn’t have any issues plugging in your favorite devices.

The TCL 6-Series is a competent gaming display as well. It supports refresh rates of up to 120 Hz (only at 1440p though, at 4K the max refresh rate supported is 60 Hz), and includes gaming targeted features to improve frame rates and latency. This TV is a great deal for the price and is what we recommend to anyone who’s looking for a quality Roku TV.

Best Overall

TCL 6-Series 65-Inch

The highest quality Roku TV on the market.

A Mid-Range Pick: TCL 5-Series

TCL Series 5 TV
While the 5-Series is a step-down from the 6-Series, the much lower price makes it an excellent middle-of-the-road option. Much like the 6-Series, this is a 4K TV with support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR, along with a 120 Hz refresh rate (same rules apply though, 120 Hz doesn’t work at 4K). It even includes a gaming mode to lower latency, and you can find four HDMI ports on the back for connecting additional devices.

The biggest difference between the two is the display; the 5-Series uses a standard QLED display instead of a Mini-LED QLED display like the 6-Series. So while it won’t be able to match the 6-Series to a tee, the 5-Series still puts out a great-looking picture that, for the price, is hard to be disappointed by. The 5-Series is yet another fantastic value from TCL.

A Mid-Range Pick

TCL 5-Series 65-Inch

A middle-of-the-road option that still delivers excellent picture quality.

$648.00
Budget Choice: onn. Line

onn. Class TV
Moving down the totem pole a bit, the onn. is a Walmart-exclusive TV. And while it won’t win any awards for picture quality, does a fine enough job for the money. It uses a DLED display (an alternative for standard LED displays which typically have more even brightness across the whole image), outputs at 4K, supports HDR10, and displays at 60 Hz. You’ll also find three HDMI ports on the TV for plugging in additional devices.

While there’s nothing here to really set the onn. apart from a lot of its competitors, they’re a great option at this price point, especially if you just want a TV you can set-up in your spare room.

Budget Choice

onn. 65-Inch

An inexpensive TV that still outputs a solid picture.

Small and Simplistic: Hisense H4

Hisense H4 TV
If you’re looking for an inexpensive TV that won’t eat up an entire wall, the Hisense H4 is an excellent compromise. This relatively small display (43-inch) outputs at 1080p (except for the 32-inch model which only does 720p), has a 60 Hz refresh rate, and uses a standard LED display. It’s nothing extravagant, but if you’re looking for a simple Roku TV , the H4 is exactly that. No high-end features or fancy add-ons, just a standard TV with a solid display for the price.

Small and Simplistic

Hisense H4 43-Inch

A small and affordable display without any fancy features to get in the way.

$229.99
