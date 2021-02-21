X
Popular Searches

LEGO’s Latest BrickHeadz Are Adorable Bobble-Headed Fish and Bird Pets

Michael Crider @MichaelCrider
| 1 min read
LEGO Brickheadz Budgie
LEGO

Fish and birds are harder to take care of than you might think: There are subtleties to their care that aren’t obvious if you’ve only had cats and dogs as pets before. But just like with its flower and bonsai tree sets, these new sets are semi-aspirational additions to your house that no amount of neglect can kill.

As members of the BrickHeadz line, the new Goldfish and Budgie (budgerigar) are meant to depict cartoonish versions of the subject matter, not the semi-realistic look of more expensive and elaborate sets. But both of them are expressively simplified, with larger and smaller fish and birds included in each. They even get themed accents and bases—dig the little seaweed and coral pieces for the fish. Alternative decorative crests are included for both sets.

LEGO Brickheadz goldfish
LEGO

Both Budgie and Goldfish sets cost $15, which is a bargain for the former, as it’s 261 pieces (LEGO sets tend to go for a little less than ten cents a piece. Both of them will be available from the LEGO online store starting March 1st, with a retail rollout at the usual suspects following.

READ NEXT
Michael Crider Michael Crider
Michael Crider has been writing about computers, phones, video games, and general nerdy things on the internet for ten years. He’s never happier than when he’s tinkering with his home-built desktop or soldering a new keyboard. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

ACECAR Head up Display Car Universal Dual System 3.5’’ HUD OBD II/GPS Interface,Vehicle Speed MPH KM/h,Engine RPM,OverSpeed Warning,Mileage Measurement,Water Temperature,Voltage
1563 people were interested in this!

SHEROX 3.5" Car HUD Head Up Display with OBD2/EUOBD Interface Plug & Play Vehicle Speed KM/h MPH, OverSpeed Warning, Water Temperature, Battery Voltage, Mileage Measurement
1015 people were interested in this!

SRIWATANA Sofa Side End Tables Living Room, Vintage Accent Couch Table with Side Pocket, C Shaped Table for Coffee Snack Laptop, Dark Walnut
783 people were interested in this!

VGEBY 5.5'' HUD Head Up Display Multi-Color Windshield Screen Projector Vehicle Speed, Overspeed Alarm, Display Km/h MPH, OBDII/EUOBD Interface Plug
719 people were interested in this!

Pyle Universal 3.5’’ Car HUD - Head-Up Display Multi-Color Windshield Screen Projector Vehicle Speed & GPS Navigation Compass, Plug & Play - (PHUD12)
680 people were interested in this!

ZIOCOM 30 Pin Bluetooth Adapter Receiver for iPhone iPod Bose SoundDock and Other 30 pin Dock Speakers with 3.5mm Aux Cable(Not for Car and Motorcycles),Black
537 people were interested in this!

5.5" HD OBD2 Car HUD Head Up Speed Display Over Speed Warning Plug & Play HUD short for Head Up Display
468 people were interested in this!

TIMPROVE T600 Universal Car HUD Head Up Display Digital GPS Speedometer with Speedup Test Brake Test Overspeed Alarm TFT LCD Display for All Vehicle
347 people were interested in this!

Creative Sound Blaster Play! 4 Hi-res External USB-C DAC and Sound Adapter Ft. VoiceDetect Auto Mic Mute/Unmute, Two-Way Noise Cancellation, Bass Boost/Dynamic EQs, for Video Calls on Windows PC
264 people were interested in this!

Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones with Multiple Modes, Hi-Res Sound, Custom EQ via App, 40H Playtime, Comfortable Fit, Bluetooth Headphones, Connect to 2 Devices
201 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular