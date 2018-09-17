The Best Gifts for the Cyclist on Your List

by Jennifer Allen on
Bean bag chairs are for kid, right? Not so fast. There’s a whole new generation of bean bags built with adult-sized bodies (and comfort) in mind and they’re pretty awesome. Here are our favorite models for serious relaxing.
If you have a cyclist in your life, you know what a picky bunch we can be. That makes most cyclists hard to buy for, but here are some sure-fire gifts that nearly every rider can appreciate.
While cyclists can be a fickle bunch and more often than not have certain idiosyncrasies, there are definitely things that make great gifts—things that most cyclists can’t get enough of. The key is knowing the culture and the rider’s style, which we’re here to help with.
While you may need to know a little bit about the type of riding your cyclist does—are they a roadie or a mountain biker?—these gift ideas are generally solid choices across the board.
In the cycling world, we have something called sock doping. Really, it’s all about getting the dopest, wildest, or just generally coolest socks you find. Plain black is always a good choice, but if you can find a vibrant pair with, I dunno, sushi on it? Dude. Get it.
Of course, you have to keep in mind your cyclist’s preferred length—if they generally wear no show socks on the bike, then sock doping probably isn’t something they’re interested in. Most road cyclists prefer a sock of around four inches in length, perhaps a bit longer if they have long legs. But as long as they wear longer socks, you really can’t go wrong with a killer pair.
The most important thing to note here, however, is the material: never, ever buy cotton socks for a cyclist. Socks designed specifically for cycling (or other athletic activities) are made to pull moisture away from the feet, which is very important. Cotton holds moisture against the skin, which can lead to all sorts of problems.
Here are a few brands to get you started:
Another great piece of kit that is right up there with a good looking pair of socks is a pair of gloves. Most cyclists ride with some kind of gloves, though you’ll probably need to pay attention to what they’re already wearing—most cyclists have a preference for either fingerless for full-finger gloves.
The only thing you’ll need to keep in mind here is for full-finger gloves: many of them are designed for cold weather, so if the idea is to get something they can ride in the warmer months, make sure you’re not buying winter gloves. Other than that, go crazy!
Here are a few solid brands to choose from:
Eye protection is pretty important when out on the bike—not just against the sun, but also bugs and debris that flies up from the road. Gotta keep them peepers covered.
And while any pair of gas station sunglasses are better than nothing, a good pair is, well… better. The biggest benefit that comes from a good pair of athletic sunglasses is ventilation: they breathe better, which not only keeps the face cooler but helps prevent from fogging up at every stop. That’s important.
A lot of sports sunglasses also come with removable/interchangeable lenses, which makes them useful in a variety of environments. For example, if a ride starts in the evening and runs into the night, dark lenses may be required at the start of the ride, but clears (or yellows) are needed after the sun sets.
While there are a lot of excellent choices out there for cycling glasses, here are a couple of our favorites:
It may not seem like something that would make a good gift, but nutrition on the bike is very important. If you know what your cyclist likes to eat or drink on the bike, they’ll absolutely appreciate having some extra on hand—especially if you buy an entire box.
If you’re not sure, here are some good suggestions:
If your cyclist is the type who likes to learn more about nutrition or cook their own food, a book about nutrition or cycling cookbook are also great choices.
If I had a dollar for every time I heard a fellow rider say something about sweat dripping in their eyes, I’d have… several more dollars than I do right now. Sweat-in-the-eyes isn’t a life that anyone wants to live, and there are a couple of excellent products to keep this from happening.
If you’re not into any of the other suggestions on this list, here are a few quick-hit items that may fit the bill.
Image Credit: lassedesignen/shutterstock.com
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek. For more information please visit our Ethics page.