X
Popular Searches

Microsoft Word’s Text Prediction Feature Will Finish Your Sentences for You

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
Starting Microsoft Word application on laptop screen close-up
PixieMe/Shutterstock.com

Writing documents for work and school just got a little bit easier. A new update for Microsoft Word, expected sometime in March, will add a text prediction feature that uses machine learning to suggest the next word an author will need. Microsoft is hoping the feature will help writers by speeding up the document creation process.

The text prediction feature is similar to the one used by Google Docs, called Smart Compose. Word will offer up grayed-out predictions as you type up your document, and all you’ll need to do to accept a suggestion is hit the Tab key. Likewise, to reject a suggestion, simply hit Escape (though you should theoretically just be able to keep typing to reject, as well).

The feature was originally announced as part of a beta last year, but should formally roll out to every Windows Word user next month. Microsoft also started rolling out this text prediction feature to its other software this month, including Outlook for Windows, allowing folks to whip up an email a little quicker. Predictive text—something also seen in Gmail—was rolled out to Outlook on the web last year, alongside an email scheduling feature.

via The Verge

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is a freelance writer for Review Geek. She has over six years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

ACECAR Head up Display Car Universal Dual System 3.5’’ HUD OBD II/GPS Interface,Vehicle Speed MPH KM/h,Engine RPM,OverSpeed Warning,Mileage Measurement,Water Temperature,Voltage
1887 people were interested in this!

SHEROX 3.5" Car HUD Head Up Display with OBD2/EUOBD Interface Plug & Play Vehicle Speed KM/h MPH, OverSpeed Warning, Water Temperature, Battery Voltage, Mileage Measurement
1216 people were interested in this!

VGEBY 5.5'' HUD Head Up Display Multi-Color Windshield Screen Projector Vehicle Speed, Overspeed Alarm, Display Km/h MPH, OBDII/EUOBD Interface Plug
897 people were interested in this!

Pyle Universal 3.5’’ Car HUD - Head-Up Display Multi-Color Windshield Screen Projector Vehicle Speed & GPS Navigation Compass, Plug & Play - (PHUD12)
810 people were interested in this!

5.5" HD OBD2 Car HUD Head Up Speed Display Over Speed Warning Plug & Play HUD short for Head Up Display
572 people were interested in this!

SRIWATANA Sofa Side End Tables Living Room, Vintage Accent Couch Table with Side Pocket, C Shaped Table for Coffee Snack Laptop, Dark Walnut
443 people were interested in this!

TIMPROVE T600 Universal Car HUD Head Up Display Digital GPS Speedometer with Speedup Test Brake Test Overspeed Alarm TFT LCD Display for All Vehicle
410 people were interested in this!

Creative Sound Blaster Play! 4 Hi-res External USB-C DAC and Sound Adapter Ft. VoiceDetect Auto Mic Mute/Unmute, Two-Way Noise Cancellation, Bass Boost/Dynamic EQs, for Video Calls on Windows PC
356 people were interested in this!

ASUS Chromebox 4 with Intel Core i3-10110U, 8GB RAM, M.2 128GB SSD Storage, Power/DisplayPort Over Type C, Dual HDMI, Gigabit LAN, WiFi 6, MicroSD Card Reader, VESA Mount, Chrome OS
312 people were interested in this!

HomeSpot Bluetooth 5.0 Audio Transmitter with USB C Connector Built-in Digital Mic aptX Low Latency for Nintendo Switch Lite Turquoise Accessories Compatible with AirPods PS5 Bose Sony and Headphones
193 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular