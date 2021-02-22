X
Popular Searches

Netflix’s Automatic “Downloads For You” Provides Content When The Internet’s Out

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
Netflix on an Android phone in a car.
KhairulFahmiRosli/Shutterstock

If you know you’ll be offline, you can already download a few episodes of most Netflix shows and movies. But what happens when the power goes out, or you make a last-minute road trip? Starting today on Android, Netflix’s “Downloads For You” can download a few episodes of a show you might like so that you can watch something without network access.

Sorry iPhone and iPad users, you’re out of luck for now, but Netflix says support will come soon. For now, this is an Android-only affair. “Downloads For You” is an optional feature, and you’ll have to turn it on. Once you do, you’ll tell Netflix how much space it can use (1 GB, 3 GBs, or 5 GBs), and it will get to work.

An Android phone with Netflix open and download settings shown.
Netflix

Netflix will download a few episodes from shows you haven’t seen, but it thinks you’ll like. It’ll start with the first episode, of course, and a few after that. You’ll also get movies to watch, though how much you get depends on how much space you allow Netflix to use.

Netflix says iOS support will arrive later this year, and the update is rolling out to Android users globally. “Downloads For You” is free for all Netflix users.

Source: Netflix

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

ACECAR Head up Display Car Universal Dual System 3.5’’ HUD OBD II/GPS Interface,Vehicle Speed MPH KM/h,Engine RPM,OverSpeed Warning,Mileage Measurement,Water Temperature,Voltage
1887 people were interested in this!

SHEROX 3.5" Car HUD Head Up Display with OBD2/EUOBD Interface Plug & Play Vehicle Speed KM/h MPH, OverSpeed Warning, Water Temperature, Battery Voltage, Mileage Measurement
1216 people were interested in this!

VGEBY 5.5'' HUD Head Up Display Multi-Color Windshield Screen Projector Vehicle Speed, Overspeed Alarm, Display Km/h MPH, OBDII/EUOBD Interface Plug
897 people were interested in this!

Pyle Universal 3.5’’ Car HUD - Head-Up Display Multi-Color Windshield Screen Projector Vehicle Speed & GPS Navigation Compass, Plug & Play - (PHUD12)
810 people were interested in this!

5.5" HD OBD2 Car HUD Head Up Speed Display Over Speed Warning Plug & Play HUD short for Head Up Display
572 people were interested in this!

SRIWATANA Sofa Side End Tables Living Room, Vintage Accent Couch Table with Side Pocket, C Shaped Table for Coffee Snack Laptop, Dark Walnut
443 people were interested in this!

TIMPROVE T600 Universal Car HUD Head Up Display Digital GPS Speedometer with Speedup Test Brake Test Overspeed Alarm TFT LCD Display for All Vehicle
410 people were interested in this!

Creative Sound Blaster Play! 4 Hi-res External USB-C DAC and Sound Adapter Ft. VoiceDetect Auto Mic Mute/Unmute, Two-Way Noise Cancellation, Bass Boost/Dynamic EQs, for Video Calls on Windows PC
356 people were interested in this!

ASUS Chromebox 4 with Intel Core i3-10110U, 8GB RAM, M.2 128GB SSD Storage, Power/DisplayPort Over Type C, Dual HDMI, Gigabit LAN, WiFi 6, MicroSD Card Reader, VESA Mount, Chrome OS
312 people were interested in this!

HomeSpot Bluetooth 5.0 Audio Transmitter with USB C Connector Built-in Digital Mic aptX Low Latency for Nintendo Switch Lite Turquoise Accessories Compatible with AirPods PS5 Bose Sony and Headphones
193 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular