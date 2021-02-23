Save Over $100 On the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 or Galaxy S21 Smartphone

Two of Samsung’s greatest, most popular products are on sale at Amazon. Now’s your chance to save $150 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 with ECG and fall-detection or $100 on the new Galaxy S21 smartphone. Need something a little bigger? Amazon is also taking $200 off the Samsung Galaxy S21+ and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is basically the closest that Android users can come to owning an Apple Watch. It features a heart rate sensor, blood pressure monitor, an ECG, and an SpO2 monitor to measure your blood oxygen saturation. The Galaxy Watch 3 also sports fall-detection, sleep tracking, and of course, fitness tracking features. Both the 41mm and 42mm models of Galaxy Watch 3 are $150 off today.

The fantastic Galaxy S21 is probably Samsung’s most ambitious phone to date. Not only does it look cool, but it has a large 120hz display, a 5G-capable processor, and some of the best cameras that you’ll find in any Android phone (or any smartphone, for that matter). Again, you can save $100 on the standard Galaxy S21 smartphone, or save $200 on the larger Samsung Galaxy S21+ and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.