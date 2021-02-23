X
PS5 Is Getting a New VR System Inspired By the Dualsense Controller

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
PlayStation logo in white against black background
Sony

Sony has announced the first details on its next-gen VR system, which is slated to be coming to the PlayStation5 console. The original PlayStation VR was announced four years ago, expanding game selection for the PlayStation 4 with titles like Beat Saber and Moss. Now, the new version will continue to do the same for the PS5’s game catalog.

Sony claims that it’s taking what it learned from the original PS V4 to enhance things like field of view, tracking, input, and resolution. The new VR system promises deeper immersion and dramatically improved performance. It also connects to your PlayStation 5 with a single cord, making setup and use much easier. 

The system’s new VR controllers will now include features normally only found in Sony’s terrific DualSense wireless controller and focus more on ergonomics for a more comfortable gaming experience. The improvements are Sony’s way of hopefully future-proofing the technology.

According to Sony, the VR system is still under development, and as such, will not be released in 2021. In fact, no specific date was mentioned. A few upcoming games were mentioned, however, including After the Fall, Humanity, and Sniper Elite VR

Source: PlayStation

