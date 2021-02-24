X
Popular Searches

Get Over Here! Pre-Order Arcade1Up’s $399 ‘Mortal Kombat’ Legacy Cabinet Now

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
A closeup of a Mortal Kombat arcade machine
Arcade1Up

Last January, Arcade1Up announced a host of new Legacy cabinets that feature new stylings, faux coin slots, and a larger batch of games on each machine. Now the company is ready to unveil and take pre-orders for a Mortal Kombat machine. Like the other Legacy cabinets, it looks more like an arcade machine than previous entries and includes 12 games.

You should know what to expect with Arcade1Up by now if you’re familiar with the company. As usual, you’ll get a custom riser, light-up marque, and a machine made to look like the real thing.

The 'Mortal Kombat' machine, showing faux coin slots.
Arcade1Up

But the Legacy cabinets do away with the round look of previous Arcade1Up machines in favor of a more edgy profile, and it’s a nice look. The front also sees the addition of faux coin slots, which is an improvement over the list of games previously featured in the same spot.

Mortal Kombat fans will likely appreciate the artwork featuring Raiden on the side and the classic MK dragon logo on the riser. And if you’re of Midway games, there’s a lot to like on the machine. It comes with 12 games, including the first three Mortal Kombat entries:

  • Mortal Kombat
  • Mortal Kombat II
  • Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3
  • Joust
  • Defender
  • Rampage
  • Gauntlet
  • Paperboy
  • Rootbeer Tapper
  • Bubbles
  • Toobin
  • Wizard of Wor

You can pre-order the $399 Mortal Kombat Legacy Edition machine right now from GameStop and Best Buy.

Mortal Kombat and 11 other games

Mortal Kombat Legacy Edition

Featuring Arcade1Up’s new stylings, this ‘Mortal Kombat’ machine comes with 12 total games, a custom riser, and light-up marquee.

Pre-Order Now
READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Wolverine Titan 8-in-1 High Resolution Film to Digital Converter with 4.3" Screen and HDMI Output (Black)
1152 people were interested in this!

ZONOZ FS-3 22MP All-in-1 Film & Slide Converter Scanner w/Speed-Load Adapters for 35mm, 126, 110 Negative & Slides, Super 8 Films - Includes Worldwide Voltage 110V/240V AC Adapter (Blue)
649 people were interested in this!

ClearClick Photo to Digital Photo, Slide, and Film Scanner with 4 GB Memory Card & Photo Editing Software
585 people were interested in this!

Holden 70" Floor Lamp, Black, Satin Finish, In-Line On/Off Foot Switch,12937
393 people were interested in this!

ACECAR Head up Display Car Universal Dual System 3.5’’ HUD OBD II/GPS Interface,Vehicle Speed MPH KM/h,Engine RPM,OverSpeed Warning,Mileage Measurement,Water Temperature,Voltage
357 people were interested in this!

ASUS Chromebox 4 with Intel Core i3-10110U, 8GB RAM, M.2 128GB SSD Storage, Power/DisplayPort Over Type C, Dual HDMI, Gigabit LAN, WiFi 6, MicroSD Card Reader, VESA Mount, Chrome OS
326 people were interested in this!

KODAK SCANZA Digital Film & Slide Scanner - Converts 35mm, 126, 110, Super 8 & 8mm Film Negatives & Slides to JPEG - Includes Large Tilt-Up 3.5" LCD, Easy-Load Film Inserts, Adapters & More
270 people were interested in this!

SHEROX 3.5" Car HUD Head Up Display with OBD2/EUOBD Interface Plug & Play Vehicle Speed KM/h MPH, OverSpeed Warning, Water Temperature, Battery Voltage, Mileage Measurement
226 people were interested in this!

Ambient Weather WS-2902C WiFi Smart Weather Station
189 people were interested in this!

VGEBY 5.5'' HUD Head Up Display Multi-Color Windshield Screen Projector Vehicle Speed, Overspeed Alarm, Display Km/h MPH, OBDII/EUOBD Interface Plug
189 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular