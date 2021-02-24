Get Over Here! Pre-Order Arcade1Up’s $399 ‘Mortal Kombat’ Legacy Cabinet Now

Last January, Arcade1Up announced a host of new Legacy cabinets that feature new stylings, faux coin slots, and a larger batch of games on each machine. Now the company is ready to unveil and take pre-orders for a Mortal Kombat machine. Like the other Legacy cabinets, it looks more like an arcade machine than previous entries and includes 12 games.

You should know what to expect with Arcade1Up by now if you’re familiar with the company. As usual, you’ll get a custom riser, light-up marque, and a machine made to look like the real thing.

But the Legacy cabinets do away with the round look of previous Arcade1Up machines in favor of a more edgy profile, and it’s a nice look. The front also sees the addition of faux coin slots, which is an improvement over the list of games previously featured in the same spot.

Mortal Kombat fans will likely appreciate the artwork featuring Raiden on the side and the classic MK dragon logo on the riser. And if you’re of Midway games, there’s a lot to like on the machine. It comes with 12 games, including the first three Mortal Kombat entries:

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat II

Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3

Joust

Defender

Rampage

Gauntlet

Paperboy

Rootbeer Tapper

Bubbles

Toobin

Wizard of Wor

You can pre-order the $399 Mortal Kombat Legacy Edition machine right now from GameStop and Best Buy.