X
Popular Searches

The New USPS Mail Truck is Sleek, Modern, and Potentially Electric

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
A next generation mail truck, with a huge windshield and small hood.
USPS

The current United States Postal Service mail truck fleet is ancient. Older than some of the people driving the vehicles. It’s long past due for an upgrade with some basics like air conditioning and a clock, and thankfully USPS just announced OshKosh Defense will make the next mail truck. And among its many upgrades is the option for a fully electric vehicle.

If you live in the United States, you’re probably familiar with the now iconic boxy Grumman Long Life Vehicle (LLV) used for the current mail trucks. They’re notoriously bad for many reasons—they don’t do well in snow, get terrible gas mileage, and have the slight issue of spontaneously catching fire. Not to mention lacking basics like air conditioning or even a clock.

The backside of the new USPS mail truck
USPS

The new proposed mail truck from OshKosh Defense, dubbed “Next Generation Delivery Vehicles,” will fix all that, in theory anyway. It can either use a traditional ICE engine or an electric drivetrain to go truly modern. Versions that due use an electric drivetrain will support new EV tech as it becomes available too.

The lowered hood and large windshield should drivers see pedestrians and other road obstacles, as will the new 360-degree cameras that power a front and rear collision warning system. Drivers will likely appreciate the inclusion of A/C and heat, though maybe not the added cargo space to fit that many packages into the run.

The design still isn’t final, but it’s close. And OshKosh Defense will produce between 50,000 and 165,000 vehicles over the next ten years. It’s not clear how many will use gas and how many will be electric. Currently, USPS has 140,000 LLVs in the workforce, so we’ll still see them for years to come.

Source: USPS via Engadget

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Wolverine Titan 8-in-1 High Resolution Film to Digital Converter with 4.3" Screen and HDMI Output (Black)
1152 people were interested in this!

ZONOZ FS-3 22MP All-in-1 Film & Slide Converter Scanner w/Speed-Load Adapters for 35mm, 126, 110 Negative & Slides, Super 8 Films - Includes Worldwide Voltage 110V/240V AC Adapter (Blue)
649 people were interested in this!

ClearClick Photo to Digital Photo, Slide, and Film Scanner with 4 GB Memory Card & Photo Editing Software
585 people were interested in this!

Holden 70" Floor Lamp, Black, Satin Finish, In-Line On/Off Foot Switch,12937
393 people were interested in this!

ACECAR Head up Display Car Universal Dual System 3.5’’ HUD OBD II/GPS Interface,Vehicle Speed MPH KM/h,Engine RPM,OverSpeed Warning,Mileage Measurement,Water Temperature,Voltage
357 people were interested in this!

ASUS Chromebox 4 with Intel Core i3-10110U, 8GB RAM, M.2 128GB SSD Storage, Power/DisplayPort Over Type C, Dual HDMI, Gigabit LAN, WiFi 6, MicroSD Card Reader, VESA Mount, Chrome OS
326 people were interested in this!

KODAK SCANZA Digital Film & Slide Scanner - Converts 35mm, 126, 110, Super 8 & 8mm Film Negatives & Slides to JPEG - Includes Large Tilt-Up 3.5" LCD, Easy-Load Film Inserts, Adapters & More
270 people were interested in this!

SHEROX 3.5" Car HUD Head Up Display with OBD2/EUOBD Interface Plug & Play Vehicle Speed KM/h MPH, OverSpeed Warning, Water Temperature, Battery Voltage, Mileage Measurement
226 people were interested in this!

Ambient Weather WS-2902C WiFi Smart Weather Station
189 people were interested in this!

VGEBY 5.5'' HUD Head Up Display Multi-Color Windshield Screen Projector Vehicle Speed, Overspeed Alarm, Display Km/h MPH, OBDII/EUOBD Interface Plug
189 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular