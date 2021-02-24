Ring’s $250 Video Doorbell Paro 2 Knows How Close People Are to Your Home

Fresh off a new inexpensive doorbell, Ring has a new high-end smart home option for you—the $249.99 Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2. A new square image will let you see who’s at the door, from head to toe, and potentially your packages on the ground. And 3D Motion Sensors will tell you just how close people are to your home.

Traditionally, Ring Video Doorbells have gone with a widescreen format for video. While 16:9 looks cinematic, it also cuts off a lot of the view when objects or people are close up. That’s why Nest and other video doorbells go with a square look that’ll let you see from ceiling to floor, even up close. The Ring Video Doorbell 2 made the same change with a new 1536 x 1536 pixel image.

That’s not all the premium video doorbell accomplishes, though. It also features Ring’s new 3D Motion Detection. Using radar capabilities, the doorbell should have a better sense of where on your property a person is (the sidewalk, your hard, near your porch, etc.). You can then set up more specific motion zones, so the doorbell only triggers if they move from the public sidewalk to your personal path, for instance.

That, combined with a new Bird’s Eye View feature, will give you an incredibly accurate sense of where a person is on (or just off) your property. As the name suggests, Bird’s Eye View will set up an overhead map and place a dot in marked zones to give you a sense of how close to your home a person might be.

You can even track the exact path they took from the outer motion zone to your doorway. Additionally, the new Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 takes advantage of the new Alexa Greetings option, smart responses, and will feature end-to-end encryption when that fully releases.

You can pre-order the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 3 from Amazon’s site today, and it will release on March 31st.