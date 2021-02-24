X
T-Mobile’s 55+ Plan Adds Free Netflix, More Lines, and a 4K Streaming MAX Tier

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
T-Mobile

T-Mobile’s popular Magenta Unlimited 55 family plan now includes Netflix for free, and will soon accept four lines instead of the usual two lines. The service provider is also offering an optional Unlimited 55 MAX upgrade that grants you unlimited high-speed data and 4K streaming without any annoying slow-downs or video compression.

As T-Mobile notes in its latest blog post, Magenta Unlimited 55 is one of the only “senior” plans offered nationwide by a carrier (and that includes DC and Puerto Rico). Verizon and AT&T’s 55+ plans are, funny enough, only available in Florida.

New Magenta Unlimited 55 subscribers who register two lines pay just $70 a month and get two phones for free, plus a free Netflix Standard subscription (those who register just one line get Netflix Basic for free). Two lines of the new Unlimited 55 MAX plan cost just $80 a month and receive the same benefits as regular Magenta Unlimited 55 subscribers (plus unlimited high-speed data and 4K streaming).


Source: T-Mobile

