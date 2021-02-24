Anker’s Latest Battery Pack Sticks to Your iPhone 12 with MagSafe

Portable battery packs can be a lifesaver but also annoying to haul. You need to remember the cords and keep everything connected up. Even wireless battery packs call for laying everything down. Anker’s latest $39.99 Wireless Power Bank solves all that by sticking to your iPhone’s back through MagSafe. Pre-order it today, and it will arrive in March.

Since it’s MagSafe compatible, that means you aren’t just consolidating space—the battery will charge your iPhone while it’s connected through MagSafe at 5W. The portable charger holds a 5,000 mAh cell capacity, which is enough to give most iPhone 12 models close to a full charge.

Of course, to take advantage of the battery’s MagSafe, you’ll need an iPhone 12 model. But for everyone else, the wireless charger still works, and it offers USB-C charging. That’ll let you use it with your devices as well.

You’ll get a faster charge through cables, too; it’s capable of outputting 10W through a cord. Anker’s latest portable charger might not be the most powerful offering around, but what it lacks in extra capacity it makes up for in convenience and portability.

You can pre-order the Anker Wireless Portable Charger today at Amazon, and it will ship on March 17.