You Can Grab a Wyze Cam v3 From Micro Center—No Subscription Required

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
1 min read
A Wyze Cam v3 outside in the rain.
Wyze

The Wyze Cam v3 is an excellent indoor/outdoor Wi-Fi camera for an incredibly low price. There are just two problems. It’s frequently out of stock, and you have to subscribe to Wyze Cam Plus to buy it. Until now! Micro Center has the camera in stock in its stores and its website, and you don’t need a subscription to purchase.

In case you missed our review, the Wyze Cam v3 far outshines its sub $30 price. It works indoors and outdoors, has night vision and a starlight sensor, and produces quality video considering the cost. It’s hard to fault the camera when it costs so little.

But getting ahold of one is another matter. Due to a chip shortage, Wyze has trouble keeping it in stock at the company’s website. And when it does have them for sale, it’s reserving them for Wyze Cam Plus subscribers.

You can buy the subscription and the camera together to get around that, but that’ll leave you spending $35 plus shipping. After that, it’s $24 for each Wyze Cam.

If you don’t want a cloud subscription, then order a Wyze Cam v3 from Micro Center. You’ll spend $30, which saves some money over buying a single camera directly from Wyze. Some stores have stock right now (our local store shows 25+), and if you don’t have a Micro Center nearby, you can have it shipped.

Just add to your cart, then change the pickup option to shipping. That’ll add to the cost of the camera, but you pay for shipping through Wyze too. For now, that’s the only way to buy the camera outside of Wyze, as you’ll only find the Wyze Cam v2 on Amazon.

There’s no telling how long stock will last, though, so don’t wait if you’ve been wanting a Wyze Cam v3.

An excellent inexpensive camera

Buy Now

Wyze Cam v3

For $30, you couldn’t ask for better performance from an indoor and outdoor camera. The Wyze Cam v3 is Wi-Fi powered, and can see even in the darkest of nights thanks to its starlight sensor.

