Target Is Opening Mini Apple Stores Inside Some Locations

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
A concept illustration of Target's new mini Apple Store.
Target

Forget the mall, Target is opening mini Apple Stores inside its retail locations. These dedicated kiosks are twice the size of Target’s current “Apple section” and are run by staff with special training from Apple. Target plans to open mini Apple Stores at 17 locations before the end of February, with more to come throughout 2021.

Large retail outlets like Target have enjoyed a steady stream of business during the COVID-19 pandemic. But as people grow more comfortable going to malls and other casual shopping spaces, it’s possible that big-box retailers could lose some sales. By replicating the Apple Store experience at a kiosk, Target could keep some of its customers away from the mall and generate more big-ticket sales.

Here are the 17 stores that will open Apple kiosks in February:

  • Monticello, MN
  • San Jose, CA
  • Oklahoma City, OK
  • Allen, TX
  • Hurst, TX
  • Austin, TX
  • Irving, TX
  • San Antonio, TX
  • Gainesville, FL
  • Orlando, FL
  • Clearwater, FL
  • Miami, FL
  • North Wales, PA
  • Newark, DE
  • Woburn, MA
  • Nashua, NH
  • Latham, NY

Target plans to open more mini Apple Stores throughout 2021, but the company hasn’t clarified how many of its locations will actually have an Apple kiosk. It’s possible that some Target stores will skip the Apple kiosk due to its size constraints or staff requirements.

Along with the new in-store experience, Target has redesigned its online Apple storefront with organized, easy-to-read icons. The online storefront also emphasizes the “benefits of getting Apple devices at Target,” like easy returns, free two-day shipping, curbside delivery, and 5% savings with a Target RedCard.

Interestingly, Apple still won’t sell Macs in-store or online. It will instead focus on smaller items like the iPhone, AirPods, iPad, HomePod, and Apple Watch. These items take up less space and (presumably) have higher profit margins than Macs. Plus, they require very little troubleshooting, so Target can spend less time training its Apple kiosk employees.

Source: Target via 9to5Mac

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek.

