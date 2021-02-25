Paramount+ May Cost Less Than CBS All Access, But There’s a Better Deal

CBS All Access will become Paramount+ and gain more content while keeping all of its originals shows. What we didn’t know was pricing—until now. And while the ad-supported tier will be cheaper, it’ll lose access to live TV, so maybe you should jump on the 50% off one year deal for the current plan while you still can.

The Ad-Supported Tier is Cheaper

CBS All Access comes in two tiers right now: a $5.99 a month ad-supported option and a $9.99 a month ad-free level. Both tiers get access to live sports and news through local CBS stations.

With the switch to Paramount+, that’s changing slightly. While the $9.99 ad-free level stays as is plus gains access to more content, the ad-supported tier (launching in June) will drop in price and features. It will go for $4.99 a month and will not get local CBS news and sports, though it’ll pick up all the new content Paramount+ offers.

Suppose you already subscribe to CBS All Access. In that case, you’ll either automatically move over to the $9.99 Paramount+ subscription or stay grandfathered in the $5.99 CBS All Access plan with access to live local stations.

Get 50% Off For a Limited Time

If you want access to the ad-supported plan with live tv, you need to subscribe now. That tier will go away soon, and if you hurry, you can get 50% off a year’s subscription. Just head to the CBS All Acces signup page and create a new account. When you see it, check the box to “save 15% on annual accounts.” That’s required to get the discount.

Then during the final checkout phase, expand the “coupon code” option and enter ParamountPlus into the box. That’ll knock off half the cost from the yearly price, and you’ll grandfather into the current plan. You’ll pay for a year up front, but that comes down to $30 with this deal, so it’s a great way to go.

CBS All Access will make its change to Paramount+ on March 4 for the ad-free tier. The ad-supported tier will arrive in June. The new lower price is a nice surprise considering you’re getting access to more content but does come at a slight loss of live TV. If you don’t want that, though, it’s not a big deal. And if you do, sign up now with the discount to get the best possible price.